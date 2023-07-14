CAMDEN — Funeral service for Barney Lee Truesdale, 60, will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Truesdale passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at MUSC Kershaw Health. Born in Camden, he was the son of Rev. Kenneth Roy Truesdale and Glenda Ray Elliott Truesdale. He was a welder, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and training dogs.
Surviving are his children, Kimberly Renee Truesdale of Indianapolis, Ind., Adam Corry Mirza Truesdale (Kristie) of Sumter and Joshua Lee Truesdale of Camden; parents, Rev. Kenneth and Glenda Truesdale of Liberty Hill; sister, Janice Elaine Caulder (Robert) of Camden; brother, Kenneth Eugene Truesdale (Michelle) of Liberty Hill; and grandchildren, Jayden Mirza, Ethan Mirza, Nathan Mirza, Riley Mirza, Bailey Mirza, Hayley Mirza, and Trenton Truesdale.
July 14, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.