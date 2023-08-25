Weekly Events
Location noted by time slot.
Weekly on Wednesdays
10:15 AM – 11 AM in Bethune
Coffee and Current Events: Stop by the Bethune branch for free coffee and discussion of local news!
Weekly on Wednesdays
10:30 AM – 11 AM in Camden
Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3-5.
Weekly on Wednesdays
11:15 AM – 12 PM in Camden
Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 0-2.
Weekly on Thursdays
10:30 AM – 11 AM in Elgin
Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3-5.
Weekly on Thursdays
11:15 AM – 12 PM in Elgin
Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 0-2.
Weekly on Saturdays
10 AM – 2 PM in Bethune
D&D Club: Join us for our weekly Dungeons and Dragons club! Whether this is your first dungeon crawl or you’ve been playing for years, we’d love for you to join! New members welcome at any session! Ages 13 to adult.
Scheduled Events
Location noted by time slot.
Friday, September 1
6 PM – 10 PM in Camden
Open Game Night: KCL invites gamers ages 12-18 to come enjoy tabletop RPG and strategy-based board games at Open Game Night! Teens will have access to our selection of games and also be able to participate in one-shot adventure RPGs, hosted by our gaming coordinator, Mark. Seats are limited so RSVP to save your teen's spot. To RSVP, email markw@kershawcountylibrary.org.
Tuesday, September 5
11:15 AM – 11:45 AM in Bethune
Children’s Storytime: Kids ages 0-5 can join us at the Bethune branch for fun stories, songs, and more!
Wednesday, September 6
10:15 AM – 11 AM in Bethune
Coffee & Current Events: Ice Cream Edition: Stop by the Bethune branch for your usual coffee & conversation, but enjoy a scoop of ice cream with it for National Coffee Ice Cream Day!
Thursday, September 7
4 PM – 5 PM in Elgin
Totes ♥ My Library: If you love books and crafting, you’ll totes love this DIY. We’re giving you a tote and free reign with our fabric markers, paint, rhinestones, ribbons, and more to make a fabulous bag for all of your library books. Ages 12 to adult. Sign up required, as space is limited. Email hannag@kershawcountylibrary.org.
Thursday, September 7
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM in Bethune
Homeschool Parents: Calling all homeschool parents/guardians! Swing by KCL Bethune to share homeschool resources, tips & tricks with others who are homeschooling. Don't worry about the kids! They can keep themselves busy with library games, books, puzzles and more while you meet. This is a great support group for any adult helping with a child's homeschooling, be it parent, grandparent, or guardian.
Friday, September 8
10 AM – 10:45 AM in Camden
Homeschoolers’ Club: Back to School: Time for the new school year meet & greet where we’ll tour the library, play a game, and show and tell something very special to you! Ages 5-8.
Friday, September 8
11:15 AM – 12 PM in Camden
Homeschoolers’ Club 2: Back to School: Time for the new school year meet & greet where we’ll tour the library, play a game, and show and tell something very special to you! Ages 9-12.
Friday, September 8
1 PM – 2 PM in Camden
Middler Meets: Join KCL for a new program for ages 12 and up that incorporates games to encourage learning. This month’s activity is Puzzle Pandemonium where we’ll team up to see which group can complete their puzzle first! Sign up by email: laurend@kershawcountylibrary.org.
Saturday, September 9
10 AM – 12 PM in Elgin
SaturYAY: Love My Library: This month we’ll be crafting our own library card holders out of felt and ribbon! If time permits, we’ll also craft fun book character bookmarks! Designed for ages 4-10, but older kids welcome! Supplies are limited, please sign up via email: hannag@kershawcountylibrary.org.
Tuesday, September 12
2 PM – 3 PM in Camden
Master Gardener: Soil for Organic Gardening: Jackie Jordan, Master Gardener Coordinator for Fairfield, Kershaw and Richland Cooperative Extension Offices, will be here to talk about improving soil for organic gardens. Come grow with us!
Tuesday, September 12
4 PM – 5 PM in Bethune
Knit Nuts: If you are nuts about crafting, you’ve found the right place to be every other week in Bethune! Join us for this biweekly crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
Tuesday, September 12
7 PM – 7:30 PM in Bethune
PJ Storytime: Put on your comfiest PJs, grab your best bedtime stuffy, and join us for sweet PJ stories to get ready for bed. For kids of all ages.
Wednesday, September 13
4 PM to 5 PM in Elgin
Bricks n’ Blocks: Join us in Elgin to build with Legos, K’nex, Lincoln Logs, Duplo Legos, building blocks, and more! For kids of all ages.
Thursday, September 14
5 PM – 6:30 PM in Camden
Chess Club: Come on in for a chess club for all! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join us for play. We also offer free lessons to beginners for ages 8 to adult.
Friday, September 15
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM in Camden
Little Explorers’ Club: Fall Friendship: Bring your little explorer to make magical friendship bracelets! All materials supplied. For ages 2-5.
Monday, September 18
5 PM – 6 PM in Elgin
Law Talk: Starting a Business: Join KCL and the SC Bar for a law talk explaining the legal side of starting your own business. Get useful tips & tricks, and take notes on what to do to get the ball rolling. Save your free spot by calling 803-438-7881 to sign up today. The Law Talk will consist of a 30–40-minute lecture presentation, followed by an open question and answer session.
Law talks are designed to provide general legal information, not to provide guidance on your specific situation. The free clinics are sponsored by the South Carolina Bar Public Services Division.
Tuesday, September 19
9 AM – 6 PM in Elgin
Talk Like A Pirate Day: Ahoy me hearties! Dock yer ship at the Elgin branch to smuggle away yer own pirate take-and-make on Talk like a Pirate Day! The treasure inside will help ye make yer own ship or sea-worthy hat. Yo ho ho, let’s have some fun!
Tuesday, September 19
4:30 PM – 5 PM in Elgin
Caring for your Chompers: Celebrate National Gum Care Month with D. Berger Dental of Elgin to learn how to best care for your teeth! We’ll learn brushing/flossing, read a book (or watch a movie), and the first 15 kids will get a free Chomper Care Kit (while supplies last)! Ages 4-8.
Tuesday, September 19
5 PM – 6 PM in Bethune
Bethune Book Club: This month, our club is reading Beyond That, The Sea by Laura Spense-Ash. Pick up your copy at the circulation desk and join us on Sept. 19 for the discussion! New members welcome!
Thursday, September 21
11 AM – 7 PM in Bethune
Peace Day Take-and-Makes: Swing by the Bethune branch today to pick up your craft for International Peace Day! For all ages. Please note that the Bethune branch closes for lunch from 2 PM – 3 PM.
Thursday, September 21
4 PM – 5 PM in Camden
Lego Club: Come on in and let’s have fun with Legos! All ages are welcome for free play inside.
Saturday, September 23
10 AM – 2 PM in Elgin
Strategy Saturday: Join us for board games at the Elgin library! We have board games for all ages, classics and indie games alike! From Jenga to Carcassonne, Connect-4 and Sorry, to Ticket to Ride… we’ve got what you’ll love. Play together, in a quiet area, or on our enclosed porch. All ages welcome.
Monday, September 25
5 PM – 6 PM in Elgin
Elgin Book Club: Join us in Elgin for our branch book club! We’ll be reading Last Carolina Girl by Meagan Church. Pick up your copy at the Elgin front desk!
Tuesday, September 26
4 PM – 5 PM in Bethune
Knit Nuts: If you are nuts about crafting, you’ve found the right place to be every other week in Bethune! Join us for this biweekly crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
Wednesday, September 27
4 PM – 5 PM in Elgin
Upcycled Books: Keeping Secrets: If you love DIY and books, join us to craft your own keepsake box from a library book (or bring your own book). Once we craft the basic shape, feel free to decorate it to your heart’s content. For older teens/adults (16+). Materials supplied. Space is limited, register via email: hannag@kershawcountylibrary.org.
Thursday, September 28
4 PM – 5 PM in Bethune
Bethune Legomania: Join us at the library to play with Legos and build worlds of imagination! For kids of all ages. *NEW DAY*
Thursday, September 28
5 PM – 6:30 PM in Camden
Chess Club: Come on in for a chess club for all! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join us for play. We also offer free lessons to beginners for ages 8 to adult.
Thursday, September 28
6 PM – 7 PM in Camden
Camden Book Club: We will be discussing The Lost Ticket by Freya Sampson. New members are always welcome. You can pick up a copy of the book at the Camden branch.