Fire Fest

A scene from a past Fire Fest. This year’s 27th annual event takes place at Camden City Arena on Saturday, Sept. 30, beginning with the traditional parade of new and antique fire trucks and other emergency vehicles at 9 a.m. down Rutledge and Broad streets to the arena.

 C-I file photo

The 27th annual Fire Fest will take over Camden City Arena the last Saturday of this month, Sept. 30, and this year, a very special exhibit will be open to the public along with all of the usual Fire Fest activities.

Each year, Fire Fest serves as the kick off to national Fire Prevention Week (FPW). This year, the campaign message “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Information provided by the city of Camden.