The 27th annual Fire Fest will take over Camden City Arena the last Saturday of this month, Sept. 30, and this year, a very special exhibit will be open to the public along with all of the usual Fire Fest activities.
Each year, Fire Fest serves as the kick off to national Fire Prevention Week (FPW). This year, the campaign message “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“We encourage all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme,” Interim Camden Fire Chief Eddie Gardner said. “A cooking fire can grow quickly and we have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
As in years past, Fire Fest will include a live “side by side” burn demonstration, involving two constructed rooms — one with sprinklers and one without — to demonstrate how quickly fire can spread and the effects of sprinkler systems in the home. And returning after many years absent, the fire safety house will be on site.
Other activities at Fire Fest will include live Junior Explorer competitions and firefighting demonstrations, a hot rod and classic car cruise-in, a visit from On Patrol: Live’s Capt. Danny Brown, performances from local dance teams, a Kids Zone, vendors and food trucks until 1 p.m.
Fire Fest begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, with a parade of new and antique fire trucks, along with other emergency vehicles from Camden City Hall, down Rutledge and Broad streets, and ending at the Camden City Arena for opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m.
“We are always excited to host our special guest, Capt. Danny Brown, and we appreciate the continued support of our vendors and entertainment partners,” Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Fest Committee Chair Chris Tidwell said. “But we really value this opportunity to connect directly with the community and teach the importance of fire prevention and safety.”
Chief sponsors of the even include the city of Camden, Canfor Southern Pine, Community Broadcasters, Furniture Services Inc., Lugoff Automotive Group, Ole Timey Meats, and the S.C. State Firefighters Association. It is through the support of community sponsors that allows Fire Fest to remain a free event.
Fire Fest is always held the last Saturday of September to kick off National Fire Safety Month in October and National Fire Prevention Week, which begins Sunday, Oct. 8 this year.
Information provided by the city of Camden.