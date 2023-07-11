I spent most of Sunday in our new office at 1001-D Market St. in downtown Camden and I have to say I’m pretty happy.
The new HVAC (plus my ceiling fan!) works remarkably well; my new desk (well, actually, old desk in the sense that it might be almost as old as I am, but is in great shape) is low enough to allow me to see our front door over the top of my dual monitors; and I think it may actually be a shorter drive from my apartment — which is remarkable, too, considering how short my original drive used to be before this week.
So, yeah, I like it.
Sundays are long days for me as I prepare for Tuesday editions, like today’s, and I usually don’t see anyone except, perhaps, our cleaning crew depending on what day they’re working.
Well, I had two visitors Sunday. OK, one of them was a visitor and the other was a colleague, in the form of one of our drivers making sure our vans were parked where we wanted them to be now.
The actual visitor was my elder son who was heading back to his and his mother’s house after doing some shopping and noticed my car parked in front of the new office. So, he decided to check things out. He agreed that the new office is nice, and that my space within it was nice, too.
I still have a bit more to do within that space, especially putting up my S.C. Press Association awards on the wall, along with a large reproduction of a great photo taken by former C-I photographer Mark Griggs a good number of years ago called Lugoff at Night that he took for a series of articles by my former colleague Jim Tatum about economic development in that community. It’s a great shot that Mark must have taken laying down on the ground right next to cars speeding by him. Shooting from that perspective looks up at a S.C. 34 junction sign on U.S. 1 with the full moon in the sky, and the blur of vehicles’ taillights passing by a dealership across the street.
A first place blue ribbon is still attached to the frame. My office is a rectangle, and I suspect I’ll put up the photo by itself on the short wall on the other end of the room from my desk. The awards will go on the short wall behind me and then the long walls to my left and right.
Hopefully, whenever I get around to doing that, I won’t make too much noise for anyone using The Executive Center next door as I go about hammering nails for hanging them.
(Mind you, by the time you read this, I may have already finished the job.)
Otherwise, I’m pretty much all set up here and, for whatever reason, time flew into the night on Sunday as I kept plugging away at content — like this column — for today’s edition.
This is why I, on most Mondays and Thursdays, I head home after finishing the preparations needed for our page designers to work their magic. After being in the office for long hours on Sundays and Wednesdays, and then finishing up on the following mornings, I head home to take a break. While I do spend Monday and Thursday afternoons monitoring what the page designers are doing and helping them when necessary, it’s something I can do from home without too much fuss.
My “weekends,” as I have said in earlier columns, are now made up of Friday and Saturday.
As I noted a few paragraphs ago, though, despite the long hours on Sunday, they pretty much flew by this time. Perhaps that was because the excitement of being in the new office kept my energy up longer than normal.
In any case, it was a good, if long day.
Or, if I’m to “speak” from the time frame in which I’m writing this, it is turning into a long day as I still have one more thing to work on before leaving for the night.
As such, I’m going to keep this shorter than usual and make up for it with that last thing I have to work on: Yesteryear, which you can read below.
A reminder, because this actually came up once: Yesteryear reprints portions of stories that are between 20 and 25 years old. They are not current stories, even if they might read that way.
Yesteryear is also meant to be an educational tool for everyone, but especially for kids as a way to learn a bit about their community from about a generation back. Hopefully, it serves as a jumping off point for research and discussion.
OK, enough. Time to get going on that, don’t you think?