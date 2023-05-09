Another win for South Carolina! For more than 20 years, our state legislators have been trying to roll back the “Certificate of Need” (CoN) regulations that were enacted in the 1970s. Last year, I was a co-sponsor of S.290, the State Health Facility Licensure Act, in the 124th General Assembly 2021-2022. S. 290 passed the S.C. Senate by a roll call vote of 35-6 on Jan. 25, 2022, and the S.C. House introduced it on Jan. 26, 2022. It was further referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means and eventually “died in committee.”
Meanwhile, S.164, the State Health Facility Licensure Act, was pre-filed on Nov. 30, 2022, by its primary sponsors, including myself and senators Climer, Kimbrell, Senn, Loftis, Peeler, Grooms, Garrett, Campsen, Turner, and Davis. It was officially introduced in the 125th General Assembly 2023-2024 on Jan. 10. In February, the S.C. Senate approved the complete repeal of CoNs by a 30-6 vote. This week, the S.C. House passed S.164 unanimously 118-0 on May 2. In a final roll call vote of 43-0 in the S.C. Senate, we passed S.164 last night on May 3.
According to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the CoN Program was supposed to have promoted “cost containment and prevent unnecessary duplication of healthcare facilities and services.” It’s hard to imagine that any hospital would have to ask permission from state officials to add beds/medical equipment or to build a new facility. As a result of an extensive appeals process, these requests can drag on for many years costing time and unnecessary money. In fact, one new hospital construction was held back for more than a decade by state health care regulators.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, these laws were temporarily lifted, and South Carolina was not negatively affected. Our state has been a national leader for medical service restrictions with more than 20 limiting laws just on that one topic alone. According to a Mercatus Center Study, our residents would have access to 34 additional hospitals, including nine rural installations. For the states that repealed CoN requirements, there were concerns that there would be too many providers and not enough patients. The opposite is true for our state with numerous “healthcare shortage areas.” What is the advantage to intentionally limiting clinics, equipment, hospital beds, and other services?
CoN laws hurt healthcare markets and disallow growth. They also encourage lawsuits among hospitals and others. Furthermore, and more importantly for District 27, CoN laws have been proven to be correlated with decreases in rural access.
“Examples of delays of needed healthcare capital projects caused by CoN, as shared by Palmetto Promise,:
• “Roper St. Francis Berkeley was delayed 11 years until it began seeing patients in 2019. The region has grown by 115,000 people 2010-2020. Since 2010, Berkeley County has grown 33% and Dorchester 20%.
• “Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill opened in September 2022, 20 years after it filed its first CoN application. Fort Mill’s population tripled after 2000 and unincorporated areas like Baxter and Indian Land have grown at an even higher rate. York and Lancaster Counties grew by 77,000 people 2010-2020.
• “Horry County. Horry County’s population has grown by 400% since 1970 — 73,000 people in the last 10 years alone. Yet, more than $400 million in needed facilities for Horry County are currently contested by the other providers in the county.
“Currently, at total of $725 million in investment is stranded in the booming counties of Berkeley, Beaufort, Horry, and Lancaster. All of these delays affect rural areas as well as urban. All these delays mean higher construction costs and already too small facilities when construction begins.”
The S.C. House only made one change to S. 164, and the S.C. Senate concurred. New hospitals builds are still required to go through the CoN process until January 2027. All CoN laws, with the exception of long-term facilities, will be repealed immediately once the bill is ratified and signed by Governor McMaster. This bill is good for rural South Carolina.
So, How does S.164 help your county? We will have better access to medical care, more medical care options, and more affordable medical care. I agree with the state director for Americans for Prosperity, Candance Carroll: this is a “watershed moment” in healthcare. This crucial legislation will directly benefit all communities and especially ours and presents a true turning point for relief for patients everywhere.