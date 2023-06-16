They say home is where the heart is. If so, my heart meanders along the entrance to town past Zemp Stadium, across the intersection of Broad and DeKalb, through the streets and down the sidewalks of Rutledge and Lyttleton and Fair, and over a million other places nestled within the ten square miles that make up Camden. I am thankful for this place. The proverbial apple didn’t fall far from the tree with our clan, and I am thankful that my parents decided to maintain the long tradition of raising our family here. I am thankful that my wife agreed to give up her childhood city to jump with both feet into this community and that my boys could be… well, boys here. I am also thankful for those of a bygone generation who decided, through their sacrifice, to make this very place one of the actual footholds of what would become our beautiful country.
We were reminded of this sacrifice in April during the Revolutionary War burial event in Camden. This historic, poignant, and emotional celebration captured the essence of our community and of our country’s ongoing struggle to create something better for ourselves and our families and to leave something strong and positive for those who will pick up the flag and carry on after we, too, are gone. I am grateful to all who organized, funded, and otherwise championed this event honoring the lives of these men. Time dilutes the true understanding of and appreciation for what these and other men did for us, but this event brought it to life and is confirmation that their dreams are still our dreams, if only under different circumstances and on different scales. Their inherent longing for liberty, freedom, and a better way of life still walks the very streets on which we live. Sometimes we need reminders like this to refocus our attention and to reorient our internal compass to what is important in our lives.
I often wonder what those soldiers would think of the fruits of their labor and of a legacy earned on a battlefield far from home. Would they look upon the country now and be proud of what they fought and ultimately died for? Would they marvel that the British, once mortal enemies, are now precious allies? Would they think it was worth it?
I would like to thank them and tell them that, yes, it was worth it. I would like to tell them that their deaths were not fruitless. I would like to tell them that they did build the foundation for that “shining city on a hill” and that this very community is one of the lights that makes it sparkle. Like all shiny things, ours still needs to be polished at times. Every lighthouse must have its lantern maintained or repaired or replaced over time. But the polishing and the maintaining and the repairing is the idea. If we can do it together.
It is a tad ironic that I write this far from home, shoulder to shoulder with other American and British Soldiers, all working in concert to hopefully move the needle, if only incrementally, toward a better world. We are lucky to be where we are some 250 years later. We are lucky that those and other brave souls built something so extraordinary and gave it to us on a silver platter, the only remittance: that we pay it forward. We are lucky to live in this inland city of ours and lucky that our only obligation is to preserve and keep it. Thank you.
Dwight deLoach is a Camden resident and contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.