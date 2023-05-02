What Paramount+ did on April 20 was nothing short of an incredible final bow (but we hope to see you again) about 35 years in the making.
Yes, as I hear some of you out there groaning, I’m talking about the series finale for Star Trek: Picard.
It provided a proper farewell to characters established on Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) way back in 1987, while still leaving an opening for any and all of them to come back and visit in future spinoffs.
What makes the Picard finale so ironically satisfying is that the series was never meant to be a TNG reunion at all. It was supposed to be about Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) getting to have another adventure, but years after leaving Starfleet and his career behind, with a new cast of characters following him.
There were cameos, to be sure, with Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis revisiting their roles as William Riker and Deanna Troi in the first season, along with Jeri Ryan as former Borg collective member Seven of Nine. Brent Spiner, returned, too, as several versions of his android character, Data, and descendants of his creator.
During the second season, the show kind of lost its way, although it was still enjoyable, as Picard and crew find themselves hurled by the omnipotent being Q (John deLancie) to an alternate universe where Starfleet is the military arm of the xenophobic Confederation of Earth — no aliens allowed.
The second season also marked the return of Spiner as an ancestor of Data’s creator, and of Whoopi Goldberg as the enigmatic bartender, Guinan. Jeri Ryan continued playing Seven of Nine, too.
The third season, however — and despite being filmed back-to-back with Season 2 — left behind almost everything about the first two seasons to make its 10 episodes the TNG reunion we’ve wanted for ages.
There were some surprises, though. And, sorry, but spoilers, some of them major, from here on out, so if you haven’t watched, go binge the series and come back.
For the third season, fans were excited to see the return not only of Frakes and Sirtis as Riker and Troi, but LeVar Burton as Geordi LaForge with two daughters in tow, both in Starfleet (one played by his real-life daughter, Mica; Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher; Spiner as yet a new version of Data; and in perhaps the most humorous turn, Michael Dorn as Worf, who is now more like a samurai — peaceful, but lethal when he needs to be, with some of the best lines of the season.
Added to this list is Ed Speleers, known for playing Stephen Bonnet in Outlander and Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey. On Picard, he plays — here’s one of those spoilers! — Picard and Crusher’s son, Jack.
Beverly didn’t let on that she had a son by Jean-Luc until now. In fact, she detached herself from her entire Enterprise-D family for all of Jack’s life. This informs the dynamic between Jean-Luc, Beverly and Jack, making the third season more personal for Jean-Luc and about family than ever before.
Stewart’s and Speleers’ scenes together are fraught with the small — and big — steps it comes to reconcile a relationship they never had, all with the backdrop of a massive conspiracy that bring back two of Star Trek‘s big baddies, the Borg and the Changelings from Star Trek: DS9.
It’s terrific stuff.
Also terrific is Todd Stashwick, a long time character actor who’s been featured as Deacon on the TV version of 12 Monkeys, but done a lot of voice work as well, most notably for Phinneas and Ferb and Kim Possible.
Stashwick steals almost every scene he’s in as the antagonistic, by-the-book, but still heroic Liam Shaw who captains the USS Titan (hardcore fans will recognize that as the ship Riker commanded after leaving the Enterprise at the end of TNG’s final movie, Nemesis).
Stashwick as Shaw deliciously needles the TNG characters for everything from breaking rules to breaking starships, all to hide a tragic truth about his psyche.
This is revealed in Episode 4, “No Win Scenario,” during which Stashwick gives one of the greatest, gut-wrenching monologues I’ve ever seen in Star Trek, as Shaw explains that he is a survivor of the Battle of Wolf-359, where Picard — transformed into the Borg, Locutus — led the destruction of nearly 40 starships, including Shaw’s USS Constance.
There are moments throughout Picard, though, that just make you want to cry, laugh, or shout — all joyously — especially scenes where the old TNG crew is back together.
Those moments truly coalesce during the last two episodes, “Vox” and “The Last Generation.”
One of the most joyous moments — I’ve warned you; spoilers!! — is saved for the last sequence in “Vox”: the resurrection of the USS Enterprise-D. It turns out LaForge (Burton) has been painstakingly putting it back together after becoming the curator of the Starfleet Museum. Happy tears, indeed!
There are a lot of fun and even tender moments amidst the danger in these last two episodes, especially between Data and LaForge as well as anyone and Worf.
But the true delight is the final send-off. Massively echoing the ending of the original TV series, Picard invites everyone to play a round of poker. A behind-the-scenes peek reveals the scene was shot over 45 minutes and, except for a few lines, almost entirely improvised.
Don’t worry, though; I doubt this is the last we’ve seen of them. Seven of Nine (Ryan) gets command of the newest Enterprise, the G, with Jack Crusher and Sidney LaForge on board. It’s the Next Next Generation, off on new adventures.
