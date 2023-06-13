For the better part of the past two years, Camden High girls’ basketball coach Natalie Norris has been telling anyone within the sound of her voice that Joyce Edwards is the best high school player in the country.
Edwards held that lofty spot as a sophomore, dropped to second in some recruiting circles as a junior before claiming the top spot, again, heading into her senior campaign with the Lady Bulldogs.
Earlier this week, in his column on the top female basketball players in the country, ESPN recruiting analyst Shane Laflin elevated Edwards back to the top of the class of 2024 rankings on ESPN’s women’s college basketball website.
In his reasoning as to why the sixth-year Lady Bulldog standout who, last month, earned a spot on the 12-player Team USA 19 Women’s World Cup squad, Laflin had this to say about the CHS honor roll student.
“Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward, fills all categories of the stat sheet and takes over the No. 1 ranking for the 2024 class. Supremely skilled around the rim and nearly impossible to keep off the glass, she has expanded her game by becoming a consistent threat from the 3-point line. She is one of those hybrid-forward athletes who can be physical in traffic but smooth on her drives and, with her advanced agility, finishing at the rim. Defensively, she can guard multiple positions from inside to the perimeter with her length and ability to move laterally. She takes over the top spot simply because there is not another in the class like her, and her production is undeniable.
“The battle for No. 1 is looking like it is going to come down to Edwards, who resides in South Carolina, and Sarah Strong of North Carolina. Strong has every opportunity to compete for that consideration as her team embarks on a challenging summer schedule and beyond. Edwards recently made the USA Basketball squad that will compete in 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup from July 15 to 23 in Madrid. Joyce and her family prefer to keep her recruitment private but know it is high level and intense.”
Edwards was named as the class of ’24 girls’ basketball player of the year by MaxPreps.com after having helped Camden to the AAA state title and a 29-2 record. That came on the heels of her being named as the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in girls basketball for the 2022-23 season and the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s AAA player of the year.
An All-State selection in basketball, soccer and volleyball, Edwards is the leading scorer in the history of basketball at Camden High school — boy’s included — with 3,016 points entering her final year of eligibility. In her junior campaign, Edwards averaged 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and nearly three blocks per outing. She also had 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per contest.