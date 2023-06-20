The Camden Garden Club (CGC) met in early may for its year-end celebration in the gardens surrounding the pool at Camden’s iconic Hobkirk Inn — the home of Ally and Michael Mrozowski.
CGC President Inis Gibbes welcomed several special guests that included S.C. First Lady Peggy McMasters; S.C. Governor’s Mansion Curator and Historian Nancy Bunch; and Kimberly Neel, Jennifer Smith, Julie Bowers, Joy Parrott, Jennifer Tyler, Claudia Cantey Bell, Kathy Culler, Kay McKinney Brooks, and Dugue Zion.
Camden Archives and Museum Director Katherine Richardson presented a program entitled “Baron of the Piney Woods: Inman F. Cap Eldredge.” Eldredge was born at the Hobkirk Inn and was a prominent figure in the inaugural days of the American Forestry Service. He is credited with beginning forestry conservation to South Carolina and helping to save the Biltmore Forest.
Gibbers thanked outgoing board members Brenda Sullivan and Joan Corbin, who have served as CGC advisors, and 1st Vice President (Programs) Ally Mrozowski for their outstanding service. She also welcomed Pam Whitaker, who is filling Mrozowski’s seat as Mrozowski, Susan Prettyman and Nancy Cheek are welcomed to serve as CGC advisors to the 2023-2024 executive board.
The following annual awards were presented in the following categories:
• President’s Award — Ally Mrozowski
• Helen Phelps Awards — Sarah Reed
• Design and Arrangements Award — Sarah Reed
• Horticulture Award — Jane Arnold
The CGC Yearbook placed first in the West Sandhill’s District Awards/Garden Clubs of South Carolina. Gibbes sent out special thanks to 2nd Vice President Betsy Greenway for all her efforts in designing and publishing the yearbook.
Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were served after the membership meeting concluded.
During the 2022-23 year, the CGC had a variety of interesting programs covering topics such as establishing a cut flower garden, a floral designs and flower show school, The Lloyd Project — Nature as Teacher, gardening to attract pollinators, South Carolina Bluebirds, and new members tablescapes.
CGC members also participated in several field trips to a variety of locations, planned by 3rd Vice President Vicki Havens. Trips included Historic Caw Barony home, garden and rice field, and Brookgreen Gardens (September 2022); Historic Mansfield Plantation, formal holiday tea with tour guide Linda W Hipp, and private tours of six private Charleston gardens located near the Battery (December 2022); Columbia Riverbanks Zoo Botanical Garden (April); and Purple Tuteur Cut Flower Farm in Blythewood (May).