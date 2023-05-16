Christopher William Lee Heid, 45, of Kershaw, S.C., passed away on May 7, 2023.
Chris leaves behind daughter, Marissa Evans of Rock Hill; father, Frank Heid (Kelly) of Great Falls; brothers, Kylean Heid (Jennifer) of McConnells, and Stephen Heid (Devin) of Fort Mill; partner and best friend, Jessica Fisher (and bonus daughter, Inez) of Kershaw; four nieces; three nephews; and one great-nephew. He is preceded in death by his mother, Leslie Heid of Kershaw.
Chris was a jack-of-all-trades. He could fix, build or rebuild anything. He was always found helping one who found themselves over their head with a project. He loved being outside, and his family.
The family will host a celebration of life on May 20, 2023, to honor and remember Chris. Location: 700 Hawley Road, McConnells, SC 29726. Time: 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made and sent to the address listed above. All contributions will be used towards his daughter’s college tuition at the University of South Carolina.
Parker Funeral Home in Rock Hill, S.C., is assisting the family.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.