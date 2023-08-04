The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
07/18/2023: 2645-A Bethune Road, Bethune — Davis, Stacey Glen to Caldwell, Ronnie L., $6,500 for 1.82 acres.
Camden
05/17/2023: 1202 Dicey Creek Road, Camden — Hardy, Cherri to Hardy, Cherri, $0 for one lot.
06/28/2023: 620 Douglas St., Camden — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Bank of America N.A., $85,000 for one lot.
06/29/2023: 104 Loy Road, Camden — Loynes, Sally Bell to Jones, Antonio, $21,500 for 3.31 acres.
07/08/2023: 62 Colony Drive, Camden — Smart, Bonnie L. to Goodman, Lolita T., $235,000 for .86 acre.
07/10/2023: 1189 Gary Road, Camden — Mathis, Richard L. and Sandra C. to Mathis, Richard L., $5 for 2 acres.
07/10/2023: 11 Chillingham Cir., Camden — Ford, Austin Russell to Poll, Clifford Ray, $240,000 for .28 acre.
07/10/2023: 182 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kelly Jr., Keltron Jahlil, $296,396 for .19 acre.
07/10/2023: 366 Cottonwood Lane, Camden — Harris, Joseph Michael to Harris, Linda S., $0 for 4.3 acres.
07/10/2023: 366 Cottonwood Lane, Camden — Harris, Linda S. to Harris, Joseph R., $0 for 4.3 acres.
07/12/2023: 709 Walnut St., Camden — Walker, Ian T. and Leslie M. to Ray, Robert F., et al, $149,100 for one lot.
07/12/2023: 6 McKenzie Lane, Camden — Law, Tamara to Torres, Betsy, $270,000 for .5 acre.
07/13/2023: 4 Lydford Lane, Camden — Marshall, David W. to Marshall, David W., $5 for .17 acre.
07/13/2023: 1826 Hasty Road, Camden — Lucas Properties LLC to Miller, Jennifer Robertson, $62,500 for one lot.
07/14/2023: 909 West DeKalb St., Camden — Camden Media Co. to 909 W. DeKalb Street LLC, $595,000 for one lot.
07/14/2023: 711 and 713 U.S. 1 North, Camden — Shirley Jr., B.B. to Chakshu LLC $500,000 for a total of 1.13 acres.
07/14/2023: 57 Competition Drive, Camden — Steiner Christopher J. to Relato, Marvin Leonard, $335,000 for one lot.
07/17/2023: 745 St. Matthews Road, Camden — Brown, Marcus to Robinson, Genevea, $5 for one lot.
07/17/2023: 546 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Gentry, Philippe to Gentry, Philippe, $1 for one lot.
07/17/2023: 13 Belle Court, Camden — Reynolds, Gerald Orlan to Palombo, Cassandra, $294,999 for .59 acre.
07/18/2023: 125 Union St., Camden — Hutchinson, John W. to Shetler, Leonard Michael, $700,000 for one lot.
07/18/2023: 1102 Trimnal Ave., Camden — Lane, Karen Hellams to Martinez, Arnol Lorenzo, $35,000 for one lot.
07/19/2023: 2464 Harbor View Road, Camden — Roll Merilyn C. to Roll, Merilyn C. (life estate), $1 for 1.16 acres.
Cassatt
02/23/2022: 702 Robinson Town Road, Cassatt — Southern Gaines LLC to Roberts, Eddie and Gina, $78,175 for 14.86 acres.
07/14/2023: 2521-C Cassatt Tower Road, Cassatt — Leasure Jr., Donald Wesley to Leasure Jr., Donald Wesley, $1 for 3.18 acres.
07/14/2023: 1363 Sanders Creek Road, Cassatt — Pena, Cabana Jessica to Pena, Jessica, $1 for 15.61 acres.
Elgin
07/06/2023: 5 Saughtree Lane West, Elgin — Stanley Martin Properties LLC to Janvier, Jean Ricot, et al, $454,150 for .37 acre.
07/06/2023: 17 Harvest Leaf Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Mendez, Robert A., $288,945 for .22 acre.
07/06/2023: 9 Salsburgh Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Rivera Jr., Angel M., $536,485 for .51 acre.
07/12/2023: 548 Eskie Dixon Road and 547 Jyl St., Elgin — Young, Manuela A. and Darrell L. to Goldman, Helen, $190,000 for two lots.
07/12/2023: 316 Watts Hill Road, Elgin — Rabon, Jeri L to West Wateree Properties LLC, $5 for 1.28 acres.
07/12/2023: 33 Riding Ridge Road, Elgin — Rabon, Jeri L. to Rabon, Jeri L., $5 for 1.55 acres.
07/12/2023: 970 Wildwood Lane, Elgin — Solis, Jeri Lynn to Rabon, Jeri L., $5 for 1.08 acres.
07/12/2023: 7 Weatherfield Drive, Elgin — Hoffman, Nathaniel to Tah Holding LP, $240,000 for .35 acre.
07/13/2023: 6 Dewberry Lane, Elgin — Benson, Kyle T. to Dubien, Thomas Romeo, $270,000 for .35 acre.
07/13/2023: 517 Watts Hill Road, Elgin — Kneece, Jerry L. to Dinkins, Timothy J., $90,000 for 5.03 acres.
Kershaw
07/11/2023: 4321 Fred Gardner Road, Kershaw — Greenway, Bessie Sue to Britten, Bradley R., $129,000 for 3 acres.
Lugoff
03/09/2023: 70 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Lennar Carolinas LLC to Le, Linh Thi Khanh, $283,449 for .51 acre.
07/07/2023: 51 Maples Court, Lugoff — Maples, Regina N. to Sisen, Eric K., $345,000 for 6 acres.
07/10/2023: 68 Mauser Drive, Lugoff — Costa, Rogerio S. to Hamann, Francine Marie, $334,900 for .32 acre.
07/11/2023: 420 Anne St., Lugoff — Edwards, David A. and Connie H. to Edwards, Andrew James, $200,000 for 3.25 acres.
07/11/2023: 110 Rippling Way, Lugoff — Chacon, Carlos Eduardo Ramos to Davis, Phillip D., $298,500 for .25 acre.
07/12/2023: 664 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — Long, James L. to RLM LLC, $103,525 for 1 acre.
07/13/2023: 1405 Spring Lake Court, Lugoff — Miller, James R. to Doolittle, Mitzi M., $285,500 for .96 acre.
07/13/2023: 1520 Fort Jackson Road, Lugoff — Zapata, Milton to Zapata, Nelson, $1 for .51 acre.
07/14/2023: 1003 Hinson Branch Road, Lugoff — Swaim, Michael W. to Bartlett, William Riley, $250,000 for 11.37 acres.
07/18/2023: 475 Sutton Branch Road, Lugoff — Ferguson, Ronald to Ferguson, Ronald K., $1 for 5.02 acres.
Ridgeway
06/30/2023: 844 Shivers Green Road, Ridgeway — Dial, Chad R. to Hill, John William, $85,000 for 10 acres.