Sometimes, finding something which brings back good memories makes a tough situation easier to handle.
While going through the home and sorting the belongings of his late mother last year, Bob Ingram’s wife, Lynn, came across a powder blue football jersey with the number 26 on the front and back. Finding such an item was not such a big deal given Bob Ingram’s coaching career which spanned more than four decades. This uniform top, though, was different. It was special.
The uniform belonged to Ingram, a Jefferson native, when he played football and attended Camden Military Academy for a post-graduate year after having attended and playing football at Central High School in neighboring Pageland. Before that, Ingram was a student-athlete at Jefferson High School until it merged with Central.
“When my mom passed away,” Ingram said, “Lynn was going through a lot of stuff and she found my old Camden Military jersey. I told (CMA headmaster) Eric Boland that I would put it in a nice case because we had the best record, I think, at the school. And Eric said, ‘We’ll put it in the archives room.’
“If I hadn’t gone to Camden Military, I would have never been in coaching.”
Earlier this spring, Ingram had the jersey framed in a shadow box and presented it to Boland who placed it in safe keeping and for display for the school’s visitors to see.
Ingram would probably never have stepped foot on CMA’s east Camden campus had it not been for an injury sustained while playing football as a senior at Central. In his last regular season game, against Andrew Jackson, a hit felled the Eagles’ running back. The injury to his knee led to an operation on the leg and his having to wear a cast for some eight weeks which required Ingram’s having to miss school for a significant amount of time. The injury, and the uncertainty as to how fully he would recover from it, led to school’s backing off their recruitment of Ingram.
“Back then, they wouldn’t give you a scholarship unless they knew you could play because they couldn’t take it away from you once you got it,” he said. “Camden Military was the only place that I could go to be a post-grad. I lacked one course from Pageland High School so I came down.”
Heading to CMA for the 1971 season, Ingram found himself part of one of the best football teams in the history of the program. Led by head coach Jim Dozier, the Spartans gave inkling that it could be a special year after having faced Camden High in a preseason scrimmage in which the private school held their own against the Red Lynch-coached Bulldogs.
“We were real, real good,” Ingram said. “We always scrimmaged Camden High School and wore them out. Coach Lynch was the head coach back then and Harry (Red’s son) was the quarterback. We did real good for awhile … the best (CMA) had ever done and then, (CHS’) numbers wore us out. Coach Lynch was giving those guys a fit because we were playing so good against them.”
Once the regular season began, CMA dealt a loss to state class B champion Cowpens (now Boiling Springs) while capping the year with a victory over rival Carlisle Academy in a game in which Ingram rushed for 175 yards.
Fully healthy, Ingram had some five schools recruiting him. In the end, he decided to enroll and play football at Lees-McRae Junior College in Banner Elk, N.C. After two years there, he transferred to the University of South Carolina. As — bad — luck would have it, two practices into the preseason, Ingram injured the same knee again. With his dream of playing for the Gamecocks over, he transferred to Gardner-Webb University where he met his future wife, Lynn.
Once having earned his degree from G-W, Ingram went in search of a coaching and teaching position. He received a call from his old football and basketball coach at Jefferson, John Byrd, who was coaching both sports at Andrew Jackson. Ingram stayed with Byrd in Kershaw for five years before moving on to Cheraw and head coach Burney Bourne. One of the players he coached was Braves’ quarterback David Bennett, who would go on to be the first football coach at Coastal Carolina University when the school decided to field a team.
From Cheraw, Ingram went on to join his former coach at Pageland, Bill Few, at North Central High School. Ingram then received the opportunity to run his own program in the 1990s as the head coach at Bethune. One of his former players, All-State selection Marcelle Hough, would go on to play college football as a defensive back at North Carolina State.
After leaving the sidelines and hanging up his whistle, Ingram returned to the classroom as a teacher at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden before retiring. His youngest son, Matthew, has followed in dad’s footsteps and is now the offensive coordinator at North Central.
“It all started at Camden Military Academy,” Ingram said as he gifted the school his old game jersey. “If I hadn’t been able to gone down there and played there and finish up, I would have never received a scholarship to play college football and then, go on to become a coach.”
CMA announces ‘23 football slate: Camden Military Academy will begin its second season playing in SCISA Division I this fall. Here is the Spartans’ schedule for the upcoming campaign:
Sept. 1 — @ Porter-Gaud (7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 8 — @ Northside Christian (7 p.m.)
Sept. 14 — Laurence Manning Academy (4 p.m.)
Sept. 22 — Hammond (5 p.m.)
Oct. 6 — @ Heathwood Hall (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 13 — Cardinal Newman (4 p.m.)
Oct. 20 — @ Greenville Hurricanes (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 27 — @ Ben Lippen (7:30 p.m.)