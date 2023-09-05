Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) investigative unit and warrant division members teamed with the Sumter Police Department (SPD) and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to apprehend a man and a woman in connection with an Aug. 9 burglary at a Lugoff church. The KCSO identified the suspects — who were arrested Thursday — as Skigerria Tyreck Salmond, 23, and April Desiree Steen, 20, both of Camden.
This was one of several church-related crimes the Chronicle-Independent reported as the lead for its Aug. 18 County Crime Report. As was reported at the time, a deputy responded to the church on Aug. 9 in reference to a burglary. A deacon of the church, who supervises the buildings and grounds, said he was notified that morning of a broken window at a house next to the church that is used by the congregation for meetings, functions and storage. When they went to look, they found that a window under the garage had been busted out. They also noticed a back window that was wide open and could see food in the back room, which was locked from the inside. They said it appeared someone had been squatting in the back room.
They also reported that the front door to the main church building was found unlocked, but acknowledged that while it is supposed to be locked at all times, it is possible it was left unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry. However, an interior door to the Sunday School secretary’s office was forced open, with damage to the door as well as the frame, appearing to have been kicked in. Inside that room, there is another door leading to a separate office from which three checks were missing. There was no damage to or anything missing from the secretary’s office itself.
According to a KCSO press release issued Friday morning, the involved agencies arrested Salmond and Steen at a Sumter hotel. They took Steen into custody without incident and transported her to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Salmond, however, tried to evade arrest and sustained injuries inflicted by a K9 member. KCSO deputies transported him after he was treated for those injuries to the Kershaw County Detention Center.
“It’s too bad some people feel the need to steal from a church instead of getting a job. Several businesses are hiring these days. I am very thankful to the Sumter Police Department and SLED for assisting on this successful apprehension,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in the press release.
The KCSO is charging both Salmond and Steen with burglary. Boan said they are believed to be involved with multiple crimes in other jurisdictions. Additional charges on both suspects are pending from the Sumter and Camden police departments, and other area agencies, he said.
As of Sunday morning, and in connection with the Lugoff church case and other incidents, the KCSO had served Salmond with nine warrants: first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary (violent), third-degree burglary, kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, strong arm robbery, third-degree assault and battery, larceny, and malicious injury to personal property. He is also being held on behalf of Lancaster County, which has served a warrant for criminal conspiracy, and on behalf of Richland County for violation of a Youthful Offender Act conditional release. A judge denied Salmond bond for Kershaw County’s kidnapping and first-degree burglary charges, and set a total bond of $57,875.50 on the remainder of the Kershaw County charges. A bond was also set for Lancaster County’s criminal conspiracy charge at $5,000.
At the time of his arrest in Sumter, Salmond was out on a total $14,000 bond in connection with an October 2020 arrest that resulted in charges of breaking into motor vehicles, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, and financial identity fraud.
In March 2019, Salmond pleaded guilty to a number of charges stemming from arrests in 2017 and 2018. These included two third-degree burglary charges; and one charge each of grand larceny between $2,000 and $10,000 in value, resisting arrest, larceny, and threatening the life of or otherwise harming a public employee or a family member.
The last charge stemmed from a visit Salmond had from his father at the county jail in late April 2018 while being held on one of the burglary charges. At the time, deputies accused Salmond’s father of threatening to harm a KCSO deputy. However, while the charge against his father was dropped, Salmond himself pleaded guilty to the charge.
Steen has no record of serious charges in Kershaw County.
The SPD charged Steen on Friday with breaking into motor vehicles and two counts of financial transaction card theft. The Third Judicial Circuit Public Index for Sumter County showed that a total bond had been set at $15,000 for those charges. Steen continues to be held by Sumter County.