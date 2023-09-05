Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) investigative unit and warrant division members teamed with the Sumter Police Department (SPD) and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to apprehend a man and a woman in connection with an Aug. 9 burglary at a Lugoff church. The KCSO identified the suspects — who were arrested Thursday — as Skigerria Tyreck Salmond, 23, and April Desiree Steen, 20, both of Camden.

This was one of several church-related crimes the Chronicle-Independent reported as the lead for its Aug. 18 County Crime Report. As was reported at the time, a deputy responded to the church on Aug. 9 in reference to a burglary. A deacon of the church, who supervises the buildings and grounds, said he was notified that morning of a broken window at a house next to the church that is used by the congregation for meetings, functions and storage. When they went to look, they found that a window under the garage had been busted out. They also noticed a back window that was wide open and could see food in the back room, which was locked from the inside. They said it appeared someone had been squatting in the back room.