With $5 million available in funding for projects and grants this fiscal year, the S.C. American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250) is poised to make a lasting impact on education and cultural tourism, especially in South Carolina’s rural counties.
The bulk of the funding will make significant American Revolution sites across the state more visitable with safe pull-off areas and interpretive signs.
To assist in developing and sharing these assets, SC250 has created nine grant programs: County 250 Organizing Grants, Museum Style Panel Grants, Local Activity Grants, County Asset Assessment & Tourism Plan Grants, Research Grants, Publication Grants, Education Grants, Signage & Marker Grants and Site Grants.
“Two major battles were fought in Camden and two in Charleston; other than those, almost every other engagement occurred in the Back Country, rural towns and spaces,” SC250 Executive Director Molly Fortune said in a recent press release. “Freedom was won in these areas, and we need to speak of these people and places, educating ourselves and driving tourists to our sites and showing them our rich, diverse history. In doing so, we encourage them to stay and explore more of South Carolina.”
The current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2024, has two grant cycles. The first deadline is September 26 at 3 p.m. Funds permitting, the second cycle’s deadline will follow on March 26, 2024 at 3 p.m.