In July, media outrage erupted over the claim in the Florida Department of Education’s new history curriculum that “slaves developed skills from which they could personally benefit,” as if slavery provided opportunities for personal growth.

All kidding aside, the argument doesn’t wash. If nothing else, it leaves out the skills Africans brought with them to the Americas at a time when most Anglo Saxons here were unskilled laborers. As the National Museum of African American History and Culture points out, Africans arrived with a mastery of traditional crafts — pottery making, weaving, basketry, wood carving, metalworking, and building skills that would prove profitable during the pre-industrial colonial period. As one important example, Africans were especially knowledgeable about the techniques needed to cultivate rice. By introducing sophisticated technologies involving advanced systems of hydraulics, enslaved people transformed the swamps into rice fields, and made South Carolina one of the richest colonies in the colonies, with slave owners reaping enormous profits and political power.

Tony Scully is a former mayor of Camden, the author of A Carolina Psalter (Wipf and Stock, 2019), Come into the Light (Wipf and Stock, 2020) and A South Carolina Requiem (Wipf and Stock, 2022), and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.