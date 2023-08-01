In July, media outrage erupted over the claim in the Florida Department of Education’s new history curriculum that “slaves developed skills from which they could personally benefit,” as if slavery provided opportunities for personal growth.
All kidding aside, the argument doesn’t wash. If nothing else, it leaves out the skills Africans brought with them to the Americas at a time when most Anglo Saxons here were unskilled laborers. As the National Museum of African American History and Culture points out, Africans arrived with a mastery of traditional crafts — pottery making, weaving, basketry, wood carving, metalworking, and building skills that would prove profitable during the pre-industrial colonial period. As one important example, Africans were especially knowledgeable about the techniques needed to cultivate rice. By introducing sophisticated technologies involving advanced systems of hydraulics, enslaved people transformed the swamps into rice fields, and made South Carolina one of the richest colonies in the colonies, with slave owners reaping enormous profits and political power.
And then there’s slavery itself. South Carolina established its first slave code in 1695, a code that served as the model for other North American colonies. In it we read: Negroes and other slaves brought unto the people of this Province for that purpose, are of barbarous, wild, savage natures, and such as renders them wholly unqualified to be governed by the laws, customs, and practices of this Province.
The slave code included such provisions as:
• Slaves were forbidden to leave the owner’s property unless accompanied by a white person or had permission. If a slave leaves the owner’s property without permission, “every white person” is required to chastise such slaves.
• Any slave attempting to run away and leave the colony (later the state) receives the death penalty.
• Any slave who evades capture for 20 days or more is to be publicly whipped for the first offense, branded with the letter R on the right cheek for the second offense, and lose one ear if absent for 30 days for the third offense, and castrated for the fourth offense.
• Owners refusing to abide by the slave code are fined and forfeit ownership of their slaves.
• Slave homes are to be searched every two weeks for weapons or stolen goods. Punishment for violations escalates to include loss of ear, branding, and nose-slitting, and, for the fourth offense, death.
• No slave is allowed to work for pay, plant corn, peas or rice, keep hogs, cattle, or horses, own or operate a boat; buy or sell; or to wear clothes finer than “Negro cloth.”
The South Carolina slave code was revised in 1739 with the following amendments:
• No slave is to be taught to write, to work on Sunday, or to work more than 15 hours per day in summer, and 14 hours in winter.
• Willful killing of a slave exacts a fine of £700, “passion”-killing £350.
• The fine for concealing runaway slaves is $1,000 and a prison sentence of up to one year.
• A fine of $100 and six months in prison are imposed for employing any black or slave as a clerk.
• A fine of $100 and six months in prison are imposed on anyone selling or giving alcoholic beverages to slaves.
• A fine of $100 and six months in prison are imposed for teaching a slave to read and write, and death is the penalty for circulating incendiary literature.
• Freeing a slave is forbidden, except by deed, and after 1820, permission of the legislature.
A related issue: Following the argument about people of color, enslaved or otherwise, being indebted to Anglo Saxon benevolence, anthropologist Jack Weatherford’s Indian Givers points out how before the European invasion, Indians in North and South America developed superior agricultural skills and technology. They surpassed the Old World in pharmacology; they developed more sophisticated calendars than the Europeans; the Mexican Indians created a mathematical system superior to the Spanish; Indian gold and silver made European capitalism possible. The Mexican mint alone coined $2 billion worth of silver pieces-of-eight. American Indians provided the cotton, rubber, and dyes that fed into new systems of production. They developed hundreds of varieties of corn, potatoes, peanuts, and coca. In terms of foodstuff and international cuisine, consider the economic impact of just tomatoes and peppers. The introduction of the potato allowed for an easily cultivated dietary staple for the first time, a critical element for the ensuing population increase in northern Europe that provided the basis for economic expansion.
Good or bad, these are the facts. Makes you wonder.
Tony Scully is a former mayor of Camden, the author of A Carolina Psalter (Wipf and Stock, 2019), Come into the Light (Wipf and Stock, 2020) and A South Carolina Requiem (Wipf and Stock, 2022), and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.