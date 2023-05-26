“Thank you for being here today as we recognize and remember the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland School Fire in the Charlotte Thompson community. This fire was significant, not only just to our state and to the community here, but to our nation as it was, truly, the largest single loss of life, certainly due to fire, but the largest single loss of life in the state history outside of war.”
Those were the opening remarks by S.C. State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones at the beginning of a two-part ceremony on May 17. On the evening of that date 100 years ago, a kerosene lamp fell on to the Cleveland School’s second-floor assembly stage setting a fire that would take the lives of 77 people. Forty-eight of those were children under the age of 18; many of those were students at the school.
They were 77 of 300 people who had come to watch or participate in the last event scheduled to be held at the school. The lamp fell just as the third act of the graduating student’s play, Tospy Turvy (or Miss Topsy Turvy, according to some accounts, began around 9 p.m. Thirty minutes later, the school was nothing but an ashen ruin, leaving behind the dead and others who were injured.
As he had during an in-depth seminar the previous evening, Jones had Camden Fire Department Chief John Bowers come forward to provide a brief synopsis of the 1923 fire.
“I look out here in the audience, and I see people attending that know a lot more about the Cleveland School than I do,” Bowers said. “But I do know, because of last night and the comments afterward, that people learned a lot from what they heard.”
Bowers pointed out that it was 100 years ago that, on that very site, that the Cleveland School fire took place.
“I do know that the next day, they were going to have a picnic on the grounds, but the building was going to be used for the last time for that event that night,” he said, referring to the graduation play. “It was a three-room school house, two stories in height. Basically, two class rooms downstairs, with an upstairs auditorium/classroom with a big stage for different events and ceremonies that they had during that time. The school was built in about 1908, so it was reaching the end of its useful life. There was going to be a consolidation later on and this building was not going to be needed anymore.”
Bowers indicated that the number of people attending was likely an “overcrowding situation.”
“In some ways, it’s hard to understand the importance of an event like this in a small, rural part of South Carolina, but it was a big deal. All of you know that when your children or grandchildren have a play at school, you’re going to attend and you’re going to clap for them and you’re going to cheer them on and how important that is in your life. As you can imagine, back that many years ago, 100 years, it was probably very much could have been the highlight of the year. People didn’t get a chance to go out and be out as much as we have the opportunity, so I have to imagine that it was such a nice event and so looked-forward to in this community,” Bowers said.
He said he has been told that, back then, there was just a path where Cleveland School Road is now, running between farm fields where the school site and the S.C. Equine Park are now.
The need for the kerosene lamps to light the stage and audience area was because in 1923, electricity had not made it that rural part of the county.
When the fire initially started, people did not panic at first, Bowers said. Several men calmly tried to put it out with their coats and jackets. When they were unsuccessful, people started moving toward the only exit, a single stairwell, about 30 inches wide, leading down -- with two 90-degree turns along the way -- to the boys’ cloak room.’
“And then you had to exit the cloak room into the hallway and then out the front door,” Bowers related. “As you can imagine, panic set in because the traffic was not going to move fast enough. There was an account that came out last night that some of the people who were attending were actually outside. When they learned that there was a fire inside, as you would do, they tried to rush in to attend to their loved ones that were inside, so you had people trying to come in and people trying to come out, which, of course, complicated the issue of escape.”
As had been mentioned previously, Bowers said many people jumped from windows, many being helped while others were pushed, as with only minutes or even just seconds to spare to escape.
“Many people lost their lives saving other people,” he said. “Many had made their escape, but went back in to try to save other people. Some people that were in the building tended to other people and made sure that they got out safely. In some ways, that’s heartwarming, that’s rewarding for human nature, for these folks that, maybe, knew their doom was near that they took the time the last time they had to tend to others, especially small children and made sure that they got out.”
Bowers said it is hard to fathom, even today, the magnitude of the tragedy.
“Even in today’s measure, if we were to have a calamity such as this, it would be difficult for us to dealt with. Can you imagine 100 years ago when the community was much smaller and more connected even that we are today?” he asked those gathered.
Bowers said one of the brightest things that came out of the tragedy is that thousands of lives have been saved because of the lessons learned from and the laws changed because of the Cleveland School Fire.
Following Bowers’ comments, Kershaw County Fire Service Chief Will Glover recognized those descendants of the fire’s victims and survivors who were in attendance.
“The even affected the entire community -- it changed not just individuals, but entire families forever,” Glover said. “The event was of such magnitude that everything that happened in the community, when spoken about, would be known as ‘before the fire’ and ‘after the fire.’”
As had been done the night before, Glover had all those wearing white ribbons to stand and be recognized as descendants of the victims and survivors of the fire.
“On behalf of the fire service and everyone in attendance today, I want to thank each and every one of you for coming and helping keep history alive. We must remember that the loss of life did not go in vain. Instead, as Chief Bowers said, it has saved thousands of lives across the nation due to the changes in codes as a direct result of this fire. By you coming here today, you help preserve the memories of so many souls lost year ago,” Glover said.
Jones then had state senators Thomas McElveen and Penry Gustafson make, essentially, the same presentation of a framed copy of a concurrent resolution of the State House and Senate marking the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland School Fire.
As he had mentioned the night before, McElveen noted that the Cleveland School Fire was not part of the history of South Carolina that he had been taught in school while growing up.
“This should be taught in South Carolina history because it’s a significant part of our history. We’ve got to be continuously diligent about our history and teach it,” McElveen said. “I think the silver lining that came out of all of this is really the fact that, at the time, our building codes and our fire codes needed to be updated and modernized, and they did that. So, I think the most important question we have to ask ourselves 100 years later is, ‘What can we continue to do to honor the legacy of those folks who lost their lives 100 years ago?’ I think the first thing is education -- not just educate our children in the classroom, but educate adults to make sure those memories are kept alive and the lessons learned for future generations. The second thing is that we continue to be diligent and intentional about our building codes and our fire codes. And the third and, perhaps, most important is to make sure that as policy makers we are giving our firefighters, our volunteer firefighters and our first responders the resources they need to do their jobs and protect the rest of us.”
McElveen said the resolution gave members of the Kershaw County Legislative Delegation the chance to educate their fellow legislators about the fire and its impact.
Gustafson said she agreed that the story of the Cleveland School Fire needs to be “kept alive” so people can learn about it and not forget about the importance of fire safety.
“I think that was an overall theme last night: to keep our fire drills, keep our fire codes up, and as legislators, that is something we can do to support firefighters and to keep our schools safe and every other place safe as well,” she said.
Jones then introduced S.C. Gov Henry McMaster, who came from Columbia to attend the ceremony.
McMaster compared the need to honor those who lost their lives in the Cleveland School Fire to the honors bestowed on the Camden 14 -- the 14 soldiers whose remains were exhumed for study from the Battle of Camden site -- nearly a month earlier.
“We remember those events and people because we are a strong people here in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “And because we remember, we are even stronger. A lot of changes took place because those events. Yes, we lost the Battle of Camden, but we went on to win the Battle of Kings Mountain, we won the Battle of Cowpens -- historians agree now that was the turning point of the war…. And because of what happened here with the Cleveland School, inspiration was sparked not only in this state but also around the country. The Uniformed Firemen Service Association spread the word, and as a result, as you’ve heard, there were many improvements made. Things were done, measures taken to make us all safer, and we’re happy about that.”
The governor said he was proud of those first responders who protect us.
“And we do honor them and we do respect them, but it’s not for what they do every day, it is (for) what they are prepared to do on any day,” he said.
Jones had McMaster, chiefs Bowers and Glover, and Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief join a firefighter honor guard in placing a wreath in front of the memorial. A bagpiper accompanied them playing “Amazing Grace.”
Jones then made some final remarks for this portion of the program.
“We are left as stewards of the memories and caretakers of the stories of the families, the community and the state that was affected here and, honestly, we’re the caretakers of the responsibility to ensure things like this don’t happen again. From the fire service’s standpoint, I know I can speak for our commitment to not only protecting through fire safety education and community risk reduction and fire code enforcement, fire drills, evacuation drills, and all those kind of things, but just like the governor said, I know the South Carolina Fire Service stands ready to give their lives, if that’s what’s called to save the lives of others,” Jones said.
About 45 minutes later, most of those same people gathered at the rear of nearby Beulah United Methodist Church following a procession led by the Camden Fire Department’s 1920 Seagrave pumper truck that had been the only apparatus to respond to the Cleveland School Fire.
The church is where most of the 77 who died in the fire are buried in a mass grave. It is believed up to 67 of them were laid to rest there, with only 10 others buried in their own graves around the community.
At the beginning of the graveyard ceremony, Jones said he was asked to read a poem written by Ann Chadwell Humphries for her friend, Marian Davis, whose grandparents and aunts perished in the Cleveland School Fire:
~1~
Toddlers, preteens, and women screamed
as they flailed midair from second story windows.
~2~
Desks jammed aisles of classrooms
of the 1909 two-story wooden building.
~3~
In the narrow stairwell, bodies stacked upon
each other, the exit door designed to swing in.
~4~
Slash pines blistered
at the trunks, ceasing
their slow lives.
~5~
Families packed around the capacity seating.
The evening’s play capped the day’s event
with tassels and “Pomp and Circumstance.”
~6~
An oil lantern crashed to the floor,
setting the curtains on fire. Within the hour,
the second story collapsed.
~7~
Teachers and students dreamed of state of the art
equipment and classrooms in the consolidated school.
~8~
For days, ash canopied the forest.
The forest offered its alms
of ash to every pond.
~9~
Faces blackened with soot,
clothes smoke-singed, and odors
of burnt brows soured every mouth.
~10~
Chickens plucked and quartered for frying,
fresh strawberries and shortcake were prepared
for the following day’s celebratory picnic.
~11~
All night, screams filled the air. Rescuers dressed wounds
and set bones of survivors who shrieked in pain.
Seventy-seven perished, only a fraction recognizable
—entire families gone—buried in a mass grave
behind the Methodist church.
~12~
At the corner of my being,
a white fire burns
underground.
After reading the poem, Jones asked those descendants wearing the white ribbons would join them in front of the mass grave to await the honor guard’s placement of a wreath in front of its large gravestone that, like the school site memorial, contains the names of those who perished in the fire.
They were joined by Beulah UMC Pastor Deborah Joe, who spoke after offering a word of prayer.
“To the families of the descendants, we continue to keep you in our prayers and continue to place our blessings upon you and we thank God for all our firemen and women, our first responders, our governor, all our dignitaries. Thank you for allowing us to be able to participate in this part of the service,” Joe said. “We, the Beulah Church family, thank each and every one of you for allowing us -- and we continue to pray and as was at the other ceremony, let us not forget, let us not forget … because this is something that needs to be carried on just as God’s word is.”
Joe said that if the Bible is still the most widely read book after 2,000 years, then there is no reason to forget those who perished in a fire just 100 years ago.
“Let us continue to keep our schools safe, and I want to say to the governor and all those who hold office, please keep our children safe in our schools. Continue to give what is needed and support the needs of safety,” she said, adding that everyone should pass down their knowledge about the Cleveland School fire so that it is remembered another 100 years from now. “Pass it on.”
The honor guard then placed the wreath in front of the gravestone. This was followed by a trio of firefighters -- all of whom appeared to be chiefs -- singing “God Be With You Until We Meet Again.”
Jones ended the day’s events by thanking the Cleveland School Fire 100th Anniversary Committee for its efforts in putting together both days’ programs as well as Joe and the congregation at Beulah Church. He then invited attendees to enter the church to look at memorabilia collected by the church regarding the fire and then to the fellowship hall for light refreshments.