The public is invited to garden behind the Kershaw-Cornwallis House at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, 222 Broad St. in Camden, this Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. for the eighth annual Patriots, Picnic & Pops.
Attendees are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy and lawn chairs and/or blankets for a free, family-fun celebration in honor of America’s Independence — the country’s 247th birthday.
There will be fare to purchase from Food by Mae Concession.
The patriotic program will begin at 6 p.m. and will include an historical overview of Revolutionary War-era Camden, a military drum demonstration, and reading of the Patriots from the Camden District.
From 7 to 8 p.m., members of the Camden Community Concert Band and friends will perform July 4th selections of American standards. Also, free mini-American flags will be provided.
If there is rain, the program and concert will move to Camden High School starting at 6 p.m. with no picnicking or food concession.