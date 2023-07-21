Here are the summer youth sports camps which have been scheduled in Kershaw County:
Girls’ technical skills soccer sessions: Camden High girls’ soccer head coach Paul Ahern will conduct a weekly series of Tuesday night summer soccer technical skills sessions continuing through Aug. 1 at the Camden High School Spring Sports Complex. The evenings will feature small-sided games as part of the instruction
Dates: July 25 and Aug. 1.
Hours: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Camden High School Spring Sports Complex, located at 25 Bramblewood Plantation Road
Ages: 5th through 12th grade girls
Cost: $80 per player
For more information: Please contact Paul Ahern at: aherncsu@gmail.com or by calling (781) 267-1728.
Little Bulldog Football Camp: Learn the fundamentals of football, compete in an NFL-style combine, and learn all aspects of the game at this one day camp. Areas of emphasis will include defense, offense and special teams. Instructing the camp will be the Camden High School coaching staff. No football equipment is needed for this non-contact camp. Campers are asked to wear cleats and bring a water bottle.
Dates: Saturday, Aug. 5
Location: Zemp Stadium, Vonnie Holliday Way in Camden
Ages: 6 to 14 years old
Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25 per camper, includes T-shirt
Registration: Registration will take place before the start of camp on Aug. 5. Payment may be made by cash or checks which should be made payable to Camden High School. Online registration available at www.wearecamdenhs.com.
CHS season tickets: Season tickets for the 2023 Camden High School football home games are on sale inside the school’s Wellness Center on York St.
The reserved season tickets consists of six regular season home contests. Seat priority will be given to previous season ticket holders. Contact Niki Dalton, by August 3rd, at the Wellness Center to claim seats, call 803-425-8939, or via email at amber.dalton@kcsdschools.net.
The cost for reserved seats will be $65, and grass parking $20; club level seats $80, and paved parking $25. Payments can be made at the Wellness Center, cash or check, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 4 p.m. Season ticket holders will have access to playoff ticket priority.
The seven contests included in the CHS package are: Aug. 7 (Bulldog Bash scrimmage); Aug. 25 (Lugoff-Elgin); Sept. 15 (A.C. Flora); Sept. 22 (Lake City); Sept. 29 (Lakewood); Oct 6 (Darlington) and Oct 20 (Crestwood)
For more information, please log onto www.wearecamdenhs.com.