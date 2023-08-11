This is one of the few times you will read an editorial from us urging the public and elected officials not to compromise on a particular issue.
That issue is how to spend $10 million of the $12 million the county has set aside to undertake transformations of and upgrades for recreational facilities, namely parks.
Tuesday night, as we related in today’s top story, County Administrator Danny Templar presented three options of how to use the money to Kershaw County Council.
Option 1 would see the $10 million solely used to transform the Larry Doby Complex into something more like what had already been pitched to happen at Woodward Park.
Option 2 is the Woodward Park option — the one that has been debated for almost a year — that would transform it into a sports complex that could not only benefit local citizens, but attract travel teams for tournaments.
Option 3 would split the $10 million between Doby and Woodward, providing some upgrades, but not the transformation of either park for which some might have hoped.
And that is the option — the compromise — we would prefer council and the public not accept.
Before answering that, let us say for the record that we want upgrades for both parks. We also champion the plan to use $2 million of the $12 million, plus other money already in reserve, to complete work at the Kershaw County West Complex and upgrades in the North Central area.
We recognize that it would take more money than is available to undertake both Option 1 (Doby) and Option 2 (Woodward) simultaneously, not to mention make all the other parks and facilities greater than they are now.
The problem we see in splitting the work is a twist of sorts to the old adage that “perfect is the enemy of good.” In this case — and, again, this is one of the few times you’ll see us say this — it’s compromise that is the enemy of good.
The reason we say this is because the county has repeatedly compromised on recreation for decades. The litany of what that has left undone is as long as U.S. 1 is from the Richland County line to the Chesterfield County line.
We doubt anyone will be satisfied with piecemealing work at either Doby or Woodward. Instead, we believe choosing either Option 1 or 2 would provide the county with what’s required to serve local sports enthusiasts’ needs while offering the chance to attract tournaments that could provide an influx of visitors to spend money at our hotels, restaurants, shops and even help with funding ongoing maintenance at all our recreation venues.
We hope other funding opportunities will cover more of the work we would all like to see.
For now, though, this time, compromise is not the answer.