A Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy arrested Anthony Quamel Nelson, 30, of Rembert, on May 7 following a traffic stop conducted after a 911 call from a woman stating Nelson had kicked in the door to her Wateree Boulevard, Camden apartment and pointed a handgun at her.
According to a KCSO report, the woman provided dispatchers with a description of Nelson’s red Nissan Altima heading toward Chestnut Ferry Road Extension. The deputy reported that they had knowledge of alleged previous stalking and harassment incidents involving Nelson and the woman, and that Nelson lived in Rembert. Knowing that, the deputy went to the intersection of York and Broad streets to turn right onto U.S. 521 and was able to spot the Nissan turning onto the highway from Ehrenclou Drive. They were able to make a traffic stop at the Shell station at U.S. 521 and Black River Road.
Nelson reportedly cooperated with instructions to exit the car and undergoing a quick “frisk” for weapons, but he was not found to be carrying one. After Nelson reportedly admitted to driving under suspension, the deputy arrested him for a third offense of that violation and for outstanding family court warrants out of Lee County. After arresting Nelson, the deputy conducted a more thorough search of his person and came up with a small amount of what Nelson admitted was marijuana. That prompted a probable cause search of the Nissan.
Meanwhile, Nelson reportedly waived his Miranda rights and, in answering questions from the deputy, admitted he had gone to the woman’s apartment and claimed that she had slammed the door in his face, damaging the door frame. However, another deputy had already told the arresting deputy that the door at the woman’s apartment appeared to have been damaged due to forced entry.
Nelson also claimed he did not have a handgun. The deputy took him to jail and held there pending charges.
While the first deputy transported Nelson, another deputy searched the Nissan and located a .45 caliber handgun underneath the back passenger seat. They also found a clear plastic bag containing a “crack cookie,” that tested positive for cocaine and weighed 13 grams.
Deputies later served Nelson with the following warrants: first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine between 10 and 28 grams (second offense), unlawful carrying of a weapon, and driving under suspension. A judge set a total of $4,000 bond for the driving under suspension and unlawful carry charges, but denied bond for all the other charges.
In addition to his current charges, Nelson has other charges pending against him in connection with an arrest in June 2018 for attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence, stalking, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Two other first-degree burglary charges apparently linked to the same arrest were later dismissed.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
Deputies and the Department of Social Services took an elderly Camden-area man with dementia into emergency protective custody on May 10 after one of his sisters, who is from Columbia and who had been unable to reach him, found him walking on S.C. 97. She told deputies that one her nieces is supposed to be taking care of him, but that she had learned that one of his nephews and the nephew’s girlfriend were his caretakers. Deputies reported they were unable to reach any of the man’s caretakers and found his home in disarray and without any food for him to eat. On the same day, the man’s granddaughter reported she had visited the home and could not find him after searching the majority of rooms. She said when she went outside, she found her brother and his girlfriend outside and ended up in what she called a heated argument with her brother’s girlfriend. At some point, she claimed, her brother pulled out a handgun and cocked it, but did not point it at her or threaten her with it. No one appears to have been arrested in connection with either case.
Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Camden-area man for failing to stop for blue lights and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (second offense) on May 11 after one of the deputies spotted the suspect’s gray Nissan traveling at more than 50 mph in a 35 mph on U.S. 1. According to the KCSO report, the man gradually sped up and did not stop for the deputy’s blue lights, nor after they activated their siren. The man eventually turned onto Skyview Drive where they pulled into a driveway. During the traffic stop, the deputy handcuffed the man and waited for another deputy to arrive to remove a female passenger from the Nissan. Deputies found a loaded 9mm pistol, but it came back clear from dispatchers and was inside a bag in the trunk of the car. They also found some drug paraphernalia and a total of approximately 73 grams of marijuana.
Deputies seized a 9mm handgun and .22 caliber rifle from a man on Providence Road in the Cassatt area on May 7 after he allegedly pointed the handgun at his nephew while reportedly intervening in an argument between his nephew and his mother. The man is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, but the KCSO does not enforce federal laws. Therefore, they confiscated the weapons, but did not arrest the man since his nephew declined to press local charges.
A man working as a subcontractor at a home on Alice Drive in the Cool Springs subdivision just north of Camden reported that while he was working on May 8, a suspect driving a blue Dodge Charger with black wheels stopped on the other side of his pickup truck, entered the truck and stole his wallet containing his driver’s license and $7,000 cash. He said because of how the Charger was stopped by his truck, he could only see the legs of the person who stole his wallet.
Deputies arrested a 44-year-old Cassatt man on two counts of third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly attacked two men living near his home on May 7. One of the men reportedly wound on his arms and head; the other victim also suffered a head wound after allegedly being stomped in the head. Both victims declined to go to the hospital.
A KCSO investigator responded to MUSC Health’s Lancaster location after a deputy took a call from a charge nurse who stated that a child from Kershaw County at their facility showed signs of extensive bruising on the child’s body in various stages of healing, as well as cigarette burns on their back.
Someone fired eight shots — likely from a 9mm firearm — outside a Bailey Street, east Camden residence around 12:20 a.m. May 7. A man living there said when he went outside, he saw a vehicle speed off. None of the shots struck the home and no one was injured.
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man for third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly reportedly admitted to striking another man a total of eight or nine times on May 10 because the victim had allegedly said things that may the arrested man upset.
Someone stole $3,200 cash and a .22 caliber two-shot Derringer pistol from a bedroom drawer at a Beaver Dam Road, Cassatt residence while the victim was on vacation between May 4 and 7.
Someone stole a 9mm pistol from the driver’s side door of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala parked off Ridgeway Road in the Lugoff area between 2:30 and 3:20 a.m. May 7.
Someone stole a car trailer with six telephones on it from a Hermitage Pond Road, Camden residence where it had been parked in a field behind the home.
Someone stole a dark blue 2001 Dodge Ram from the yard of a Bethel Campground Road residence sometime after 11 a.m. on May 11.
Sometime on or before May 10, someone cut a pump for a well on a Cherokee Boulevard, Elgin property.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of peace, breaking into motor vehicles, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, domestic violence, DUI, driving under suspension, emotionally disturbed person, financial transaction card theft, harassment, incorrigible, malicious injury to property, obtaining money or property under false tokens/letter (more than $10,000), overdose, runaway, shoplifting, suspicious activity, tampering with motor vehicles, and violation of a restraining order.