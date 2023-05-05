For better or for worse, Denny Beckley has seen some of his past Camden baseball teams shrug off a first round loss only to make some noise in the AAA state playoffs. If the current Bulldogs are to extend their season past Thursday, they will need to recapture some of that magic.
On a blustery night in which CHS placed six of its first seven batters on base and jumped to a 3-1 lead over Waccamaw in Tuesday’s AAA Lower State District 5 tourney opener, the buck literally stopped there for the Dogs. The visiting Warriors shrugged off the slow start and scored the final five runs of the night — including a pair in the sixth which snapped a 3-3 stalemate — to leave American Legion Park with a 5-3 victory.
The loss dropped the hosts (15-12) into Thursday’s elimination game against Battery Creek, an 8-2 loser against top-ranked Brookland-Cayce. Waccamaw improved to 7-10 on the season and traveled to B-C last night with the winner of the CHS vs. Battery Creek game traveling to face the loser of the B-C vs. Waccamaw game in a Saturday elimination pairing.
Playing a second playoff game with their season on the line, Beckley said, is something his previous squads rallied around and straightened the ship. He anticipates that being the case with his Region 6 runners-up.
“We’re still playing. We just have to win one game. You can’t worry about what the hill is, you just have to take one step at a time,” he said. “That’s going to be our approach and, hopefully, our guys can regroup.”
The Dogs had a pair of first inning hits while scoring three times off WHS starter Diego Patrick. The sophomore lefty was chased from the mound after two frames in favor of right-hander Holden Gulley, who worked three innings of one-hit ball, before passing the baton to southpaw Cam Craft, who went the final two frames to get the save while allowing a two-out single in the seventh.
The platoon marching parade of “left-right-left” may have thrown Camden’s hitters off their mark, said their head coach.
“I thought about that in the third base (coaches’) box toward the end of the game,” Beckley said of the Warriors’ mix of pitchers. “I thought it was a pretty good strategy and I felt like we had some good swings against them. We probably did have a few more strikeouts (six) that we wished.
“They just did a good job of mixing pitches and pitching to contact. We didn’t have a whole lot of hard-hit balls. We had a lot of pop-ups and didn’t hit many line drives. I think (changing pitchers) may have been a factor in it.”
The Dogs sent Wil Stines (6-5) to the mound and the senior righty was nicked for a first inning run when Si Bodie drove a long one-out double to center. He came around to score from second when Luke Alford dropped a floating single into center on which Alford was gunned down trying to take second base on the play with a throw from centerfielder Aidan Heriot to shortstop Kade Bell, who applied the sweep tag on a sliding Alford.
Camden wasted no time in erasing the one-run deficit as Patrick battled control issues from the get-go.
A leadoff walk to Stines touched off the home half of the first. Davis Beckley then sent an opposite field single to left to put runners on first and second for Patrick Daniels whose booming shot to right center clanged off the fence for a double as Stines scored from second to even things at one.
With one gone, Patrick walked Zechariah Haney to load the bases for Tanner Bowers who was plunked in the back with a pitch which brought Davis Beckley home with the go-ahead run. Lane Jordan followed by drawing a walk with Daniels trotting home with the third run.
Patrick worked his way out of further trouble by ending the inning with a strikeout before Heriot’s liner to right was caught by Blake Nash.
The way things started for Camden had Denny Beckley thinking it was going to be a good night. On the same hand, leaving the bags juiced in the first was hardly a good omen.
“You feel good about the way we started … you feel like we’re going to be able to hit the ball or get guys on base,” he said. “We had our hits. We just couldn’t piece them together. We also had a couple situations where base running mistakes hurt us a little bit, too.”
WHS climbed back into the game with solo runs in the fourth and fifth to draw even.
In the fourth, Gus Darden dropped a two-out, opposite field double on the right field foul line and scored when Jaret Younker smacked a double off the fence in right center. An inning later, Ben Cohen droved a two-out triple to the fence in center and came home with the tying run on Bodie’s single to right.
“Hat’s off to them,” Denny Beckley said. “They really hit the ball well; they played pepper with the centerfield fence tonight. They didn’t dwell off the first inning. They came back and really hit the ball well and put them in a situation to win the game.’
With Camden’s offense, which did not advance a runner beyond second in the final six innings, stymied, the Warriors continued to piece together their comeback which came in a two-run sixth. Alford led things off by serving an opposite field double to left. With one gone, Younker’s swinging bunt resulted in a 45-foot base hit to put runners on the corners for Will Keelin whose double off the fence in center brought both Alford and Younker around to score to make it 5-3 while chasing Stines from the mound in the process.
CHS sophomore Zechariah Haney came on in relief and would work 1.2 innings of scoreless relief including picking off Cohen at second base after Cohen opened the seventh with a leadoff double to keep the deficit at two runs.
Camden was out-hit on the night by an 11-5 count with Davis Beckley having two singles to lead the hosts’ offense.
With a game on deck with Battery Creek, the fourth-place finisher out of Region 8, Denny Beckley said, maybe, having just one day between games will not allow his players to dwell on Tuesday’s loss. A win Thursday, he said, could jump-start the Dogs’ season and get them pointed back in the right direction.
“We’re at home Thursday. Hopefully, we can get a good pitching performance and stack up some hitting to go along with it,” he said of the do-or-die contest. “We’ve done this before … we’ve done it before.”