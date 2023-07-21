On today’s front page, we have a story about how a bunch of kids joined up with a bunch of other volunteers from a bunch of different law enforcement agencies to pack of bunch of food boxes — 200 of them, in fact — to help a bunch of people in the community.
The kids were members of two Jackson Teen Center (JTC) programs: Make it a Conversation and a summer athletic program called Grind Out.
You could say that they packed a punch for good for connecting those who serve the community with the people who live in the community they serve.
The boxes they packed were for Greg’s Groceries, an ancillary service of Serve & Connect. Greg’s Groceries is named for Greg Alia, a Forest Acres Police Department officer who died in the line of duty in 2015. His widow, now remarried, Kassy Alia Ray, is Serve & Connect’s founder and CEO. Serve & Connect’s mission is to make that connection between community and law enforcement. Greg’s Groceries is a tool her nonprofit uses to help foster that connection.
As Ray puts it in today’s article, those boxes provide an in-road for police officers, deputies, state troopers and even S.C. State Law Enforcement Division agents to help not perpetrators of crime not re-offend and victims to not feel so helpless.
The July 14 box-packing event is just one of the ways that the JTC packs its own good punch for the community. This is especially so of Make it a Conversation.
Currently led by student Nadia Halley, for several years now Make it a Conversation has tackled various issues unflinchingly head-on. These conversations have been about race, policing, and politics, just to name a few.
If the JTC had nothing else but this to show for itself, it would still be the subject of good stories for us to cover.
But no matter what programs it offers — Make it a Conversation, Grind Out and other sports, its music recording studio, a game room, cook-outs and other events — it’s all based on two primary rules: You have to be doing well in school to participate, and you can’t be a trouble-maker.
The JTC’s after-school programs include tutoring and other learning opportunities. JTC Executive Director Brian Mayes’ wife, Roberta Langley Mayes, heads up the Kershaw County Jobs and Employability Training for Teens, or JETT, program, which is designed to prep high-risk high school students for the workplace.
Some kids don’t make it, sometimes even being banned from the center for certain behavior. But that’s because when Brian Mayes set up the JTC, he wanted to make sure it was a safe brick-and-mortar place for teens and other kids to study, play, participate in programs and more, instead of being out on the street on the wrong end of trouble.
To learn more, there’s an event coming up Saturday at 2 p.m. at the JTC, 1000 York St. Show up and find out why we highlight the center as often as we do.
We promise you won’t be disappointed.