A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ruth Anne Haywood Pullum, 80, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Rev. John Hallman will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at their home. Memorials may be made in Ruth’s name to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 East DeKalb St., Camden, SC 29020.
Ruth Anne, widow of Don Paige Pullum, died Saturday, June 3, 2023. She was born in Albemarle, N.C., the daughter of the late Ralph Genner Haywood and Ruth Warner Haywood Henley.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Goodrich (Mike), of Camden; grandchildren, Katelyn Harrelson (Keaton), Davis Goodrich (Shannon), Ben Goodrich, Margaret Anne Goodrich; and great-grandchild, Gray Goodrich.
Besides her parents and her husband, Ruth is predeceased by her son, Michael Craig Pullum.
June 9, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.