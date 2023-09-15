This is hardly the position which Brian Rimpf and Camden want to find themselves in again.
For the second straight year, the Bulldogs opened the season by splitting their first four games. Last year, a loss to A.C. Flora put CHS below the .500 mark for the first time since Rimpf’s first year on the job in 2017.
Tonight, the Dogs have a chance to right the ship against an A.C. Flora squad which has won its last two meetings with Camden including last fall’s 28-19 Falcon victory in Columbia.
A.C. Flora lost plenty of offensive firepower from a year ago including workhorse tailback Markel Townsend, quarterback Carew Bates and leading receiver Christopher Lofton. Well guess what? The current edition of the 4A entry from Forest Acres is averaging 42 points in three games including a 62-point night in a win over rival Dreher in game two of the season.
Rimpf said A.C. Flora is a lot like his own program when it comes to plugging new faces into those previously occupied by graduated players.
“They have a number of guys that they had to replace,” Rimpf said of the Falcons. “With a good program like A.C. Flora has and the big school that it is, they have a lot to choose from. They seem to re-load year after year, like we think that we do.”
And with the bottom half of Region 6-AAA struggling, the Bulldogs boss said tonight offers his troops to get off a two-game schneid against a quality program which is some three seasons out from having won the 4A state title in 2020.
“We may not play another opponent of this caliber, they’re a top 10 4A school, for a few weeks,” said the seventh-year Bulldog boss. “It’s going to be imperative that our guys play well, that they make the right decisions and give the same type of effort that they’ve been giving.
“This is an important game for us for a number of reasons; it’s a home and it starts a homestand where we don’t have to leave the confines of Zemp Stadium, where we play well in, for awhile. It’s important for us to play well at home against a good opponent.”
The Dogs come back home — to kick off a five-game homestand at Zemp Stadium — on the heels of a 30-12 loss to Gray Collegiate Academy (GCA) in a road game in which Camden turned the ball over three times while forcing just one from the War Eagles. Rimpf admitted it was a long, disappointing night in West Columbia a week ago.
“After looking at last week’s game,” he said, “the glaring correction we need to make is in the red zone. We got in the (GCA) red zone five times and only scored one touchdown. You can’t do that against anybody, never mind against a good team like Gray Collegiate.
“It was just execution. Those are things that we can clean up and things we have done correctly in the first couple games of the year.”
On defense, Camden was on the field for 81 snaps as GCA went away from its passing attack to a more methodical ground and pound approach.
“We just couldn’t get off the field on third down. There were too many third and short yardage situations that they had to convert,” he said. “We also missed some tackles in key situations that allowed them to continue drives. Our defense was on the field way too long. We have to be better there than we were last week at that.”
Rimpf said he has not noticed a drop in emotion or, has seen any hanging heads from his players since losing their last two outings. “They know that the caliber of opponent that we’ve played the last two weeks was high … we played two really good teams,” he said of Hartsville and GCA. “We expect ourselves to be a really good team, but the past two weeks, we’ve made too many mistakes to have won those games.”
The Falcon offense is directed by sophomore Roper Wentzky who, in three games, has thrown for 556 yards and 10 touchdowns. In senior Noah Nelson, Flora has a tailback who has softened the blow from Townsend’s departure as the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder has rushed for 486 yards and carries a 162 yards per game average into tonight’s pairing.
Rimpf anticipates his defense seeing a no-frills, straight forward offensive attack from the Falcons.
“They are a smash mouth team,” he said. “They’ll line up with two tight ends consistently. They really love to run the ball and control the game and the clock that way.”
On the other side of the football, Rimpf feels the Falcons have improved. That unit comes to town having allowed its first three opponents — Greenwood, Dreher and Brookland-Cayce — an average of 24 points per game.
“They return more guys on defense this year than they did last year,” Rimpf said of a unit which will line up in both a three- and four-man front. “They’re athletic, they can run, they’re sound and they are where they are supposed to be. They are sure tacklers. We’re going to have our work cut out for us on both sides of the ball.”