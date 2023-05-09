Last week, we achieved significant victories for healthcare and education in South Carolina. The House voted to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients by eliminating the burdensome Certificate of Need (CON) requirement (see separate column by State Sen. Penry Gustafson). We also passed the Educator Assistance Act to cut red tape for teachers and increase transparency in their contracts, so they can focus on preparing our children for success. These bills will positively impact our state in many ways, and I am proud to have supported them both.
This is the final week of the first year of our 2-year session. We plan to finish strong in pushing several key House bills in the Senate. This week the Senate passed our House bill that provides paid family leave for teachers, and a statewide workforce development bill cleared a key Senate committee hurdle. Expect to see more bills crossover between the chambers next week.
Improving access to telehealth and telemedicine
On Thursday, I joined my House colleagues in unanimously passing H.4159, the S.C. Telehealth and Telemedicine Modernization Act. This bill will improve access to healthcare services for all South Carolinians, especially those in remote or underserved areas. With the implementation of telehealth services, patients can receive quality medical care without having to visit a doctor’s office in person. Telemedicine is a critical tool in today’s digital age as it helps bridge the gap, especially for rural areas of our state, and increases access to quality medical care. I was proud to support this bill as it will help modernize our healthcare system and make quality care accessible to all South Carolinians.
Signed by the governor — expanding school choice
On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed S.39 into law that creates the Education Scholarship Trust Fund that will provide up to $6,000 per year per qualifying student to allow them to choose a school that may better fit their needs.
Supporting our educators
As a strong supporter of our teachers, I was proud to vote for H.4280, the Educator Assistance Act, which will help ensure the professional treatment of our educators. This bill will establish a permanent teaching certificate in South Carolina, eliminating the paperwork required every five years for recertification. The bill would also give teachers 10 days to withdraw a contract without penalty when a district posts its salary schedule. This provision addresses the current reality that the South Carolina statute requires teachers to sign contracts before knowing their salary. Educators play a crucial role in shaping the minds and values of the next generation, and they deserve to be valued and supported for their work.
Removing barriers for retired law enforcement officers
H.3425, The Police Officers Retirement System Earnings Limitation Bill, removes earning limitations on retired law enforcement who wish to return to work. With a shortage of law enforcement officers, we should encourage those who have retired and wish to return to service, not penalize them by limiting their earnings. This bill passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee and will now head to the floor.
From the Senate
H.3726, the S.C. Education and Workforce Development Act, aims to prepare 60% of South Carolinians with post-secondary degrees or industry credentials by 2030 by mandating measures such as preparing high school students for college-level math and reading, developing articulation agreements, and utilizing technical colleges for workforce training. Last Wednesday, the bill received a favorable report from the Senate LCI Regulatory and Local Government Subcommittee.
H.3908, the Paid Family Leave for school district employees bill, will allow teachers who become new parents — either upon the birth or adoption of a child — six weeks of paid leave, which is the same leave available to other state employees. Allowing new parents to take time off to care for their children without sacrificing their income or job security is critical in retaining experienced teachers and attracting new teachers. The bill passed the Senate by unanimous vote on Thursday.
S.363, which bans “Carolina Squat Trucks,” a dangerous vehicle modification that raises the front end of a vehicle high enough to impede a driver’s ability to see over the hood, is one step closer to becoming law. On Thursday, the Senate concurred with House amendments and passed the bill, sending it to the governor for his signature.