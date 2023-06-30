Last week, the Protect Reporters from Exploitive State Spying Act — the PRESS Act — was reintroduced in Congress by a bipartisan group of U.S. representatives and senators. According to CNN, the PRESS Act passed the House last year, but did not get a vote in the Senate.
Such legislation is offered referred to as a shield law.
Keep in mind, this is a federal law proposal. South Carolina has a shield law of its own, but it is considered “qualified” because there are — as the S.C. Press Association explains on its website — “circumstances under which the person [journalist] may be required to disclose the information.” In other words, there are still times when a journalist in South Carolina has to give up its otherwise anonymous sources.
I avoid anonymous sources like the plague. Kershaw County is not Washington, D.C., or even Columbia. Something has to be a pretty big deal for me to rely on an anonymous source and, even then, I usually use what they’ve provided to obtain the same information on the record, usually through documents I can obtain through normal channels.
If I were to use an anonymous source, however, I would certainly want to protect them.
The exceptions to our state’s shield law include where a party — usually the government — can show that the testimony and/or documents (which can be electronic in nature, including audio and video) are “material and relevant to the controversy for which (they are) sought;” “cannot be reasonably obtained by alternative means,” and are “necessary to the proper preparation or presentation of the case of a party seeking the information, document or item.”
As the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) points out, recent cases where South Carolina journalists have argued for their rights under the shield law have been successful. Most of the disputes have actually had to do with who is a “journalist,” and whether or not the search for alternative sources for the information have been exhausted.
On the federal level, the PRESS Act would prevent the government from compelling reporters to disclose their sources, and ensure that third-party data — phone or internet company records, for example — can’t be seized without notice and allowing such attempts to be challenged in court.
CNN reported the bipartisan effort to strengthen these protections came “after the [U.S.] Department of Justice under ... former President Donald Trump, secretly seized records from reporters at news organizations,” including CNN itself, but also The Washington Post and The New York Times.
Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland adopted regulations prohibiting such actions, but left what I’ll call “wiggle room” for future administrations to do away with them.
The PRESS Act would “enshrine” them, as CNN put it, through federal law.
All but two states have their own shield laws, about half of which appear to be similar to South Carolina’s in terms of having a “qualified privilege” for sources. Of the other half, the RCFP says, their shield laws provide “absolute protection for sources, except in certain circumstances.”
The two states that don’t have any shield law are Wyoming and Hawaii.
This is why, even though I shy away from using anonymous sources, I believe a federal shield law is necessary. The First Amendment already enshrines the right of the people to a free press. The PRESS Act would provide a better framework for two aspects of that right: Not revealing anonymous sources when it is necessary to use them, and to keep the government from spying on journalists across the country.
Among those lawmakers who reintroduced the bill, according to CNN, is U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), who told the news outlet the following: “(The) unnecessary surveillance of journalists makes it harder to bring waste, fraud and abuse to light by scaring off sources and reporters who are essential to a well-functioning democracy. Spying on reporters to learn the identity of their sources is a finger in the eye of the First Amendment.”
Wyden’s GOP colleague, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, agreed, telling CNN, “In a world where information is power, the role of reporters as truth-seekers and watchdogs cannot understated.” Lee went on to say, “...it is necessary to protect the public’s right to information ... (and) hold their elected officials accountable.... We must seize this opportunity and ensure that the Fourth Estate remains an indomitable force in its quest for truth.”
Indeed.
Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.