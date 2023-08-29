County ranks above national SAT average — Kershaw County’s SAT scores rank above the national average for the first time ever.
In addition, Kershaw County’s 2001 results rank eighth in the state out of 86 South Carolina school districts.
The SAT results were released by the state Tuesday.
Kershaw County’s average score (1,021) rose 16 points over its 2000 score. The district’s average verbal score rose two points; its average math score rose 14.
The school district’s 2001 increase was twice the state’s increase of eight points. National scores increased one point.
Kershaw County outscored all neighboring school districts, including Richland II.
According to school district officials, Kershaw County has never been above the national average. The district was below the state average only seven years ago.
Kershaw County Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain said the school district was ecstatic with the news.
“Not only did we make our goal of being in the state’s Top 10, but we were one of only nine district in the state to surpass the national average,” Cain said. “Based on our available records, reaching national average is a first for our district.”
Average scores at all three Kershaw County high schools rose.
Camden High School (CHS) has had the district’s highest score of 1,053, surpassing the national average for the second year in a row. Camden High scored better than any high school in Richland County including Spring Valley, Richland Northeast and Dreher, according to school district officials.
The battle over reapportionment; GOP plan scraps CT, Lake Wateree from District 52 — [State] Rep. Vincent Sheheen says the Republican plan for reapportionment would unnecessarily fragment Kershaw County and would dramatically change the shape of his own district.
District 52 currently includes a large portion of Kershaw County, excluding the West Wateree and small portions of northern Kershaw County near Bethune.
The Republican plan, which has been adopted by both the S.C. House of Representatives and the Senate, would redraw the lines to include much of the West Wateree and exclude many of the areas Sheheen now serves. Sheheen said that under the plan, he would lose 14,000 people he now serves and gain 16,000 new ones. The remaining areas of the county would be divided into three somewhat equal portions.
Sheheen said the Republican plan likely will be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Jim Hodges, and if the legislature does not override the veto, the matter will ultimately be decided by three federal judges. That process could take nine months or more, he said.
Sheheen had tried to add an amendment to the plan that would have brought back into his district the Kershaw County portion of Lake Wateree and the Charlotte Thompson area.
Under the proposed plan, the Lancaster County representative’s district would include the Kerhaw County portion of Lake Wateree.
Sheheen noted that Lancaster County’s interests are different from Lake Wateree residents’ interests, pointing to the recent debate over a regional wastewater treatment plant proposed for Lancaster County, which was vehemently opposed by the Wateree Homeowners Association.
Mather property rezoning approved — Camden City Council passed second reading and final approval of an ordinance rezoning 4.38 acres of the old Boylan-Haven-Mather Academy property from Residential R-6 to Business B-3.
The move will allow local businessman Don Nelson to build a new funeral home on the site.
Nelson originally asked the Camden Planning Commission to rezone the property to B-2, but local residents objected on the grounds that would allow other businesses or even a shopping mall to be constructed there. The commission compromised by recommending the zoning change to B-3, allowing for Nelson’s proposed funeral home, but not the other commercial businesses in question.
Nelson has told council in previous sessions that the funeral home may not take up the entire 4.38 acres and has made assurances that the property will not be subdivided. He signaled to council that he might have any remaining acreage zoned back to Residential R-6 in order to help preserve the neighborhood.
Editor’s note: Haile Funeral Home, now known as Nelson-Haile Funeral Home, ultimately never built a new location on the former academy site, and continues to operate today at the corner of Church and Rutledge streets. The entire property later came under the control of the city of Camden, which proposed building a facility that would be managed by the YMCA. The matter was put to divided city residents as a referendum, which failed. Today, it is the home of the Tennis Center of Camden and Pickleball Plaza.
Camden native Bennett attending World Conference Against Racism — Michael Bennett graduated from Camden High School in 1983. Little could he or his classmates have known that he would one day cross the Atlantic Ocean to attend an international conference in one of South Africa’s largest cities.
Bennett left Monday as part of non-government organization (NGO) delegation taking part in activities surrounding the United Nations’ World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance.
The conference itself runs from Friday to Sept. 7, but Bennett and members of groups like his are arriving early to participate in workshops and other events taking place prior to and during the official proceedings. Bennett will attend the conference on behalf of the South Carolina Environmental Watch (SCEW), a Gadsden-based group he said looks at how environmental issues affect minorities. SCEW, in turn, is under the umbrella of the Southern Organizational Committee (SOC), which is sending Bennett and a dozen other representatives to the conference. He is the only person from South Carolina going to Durban, South Africa.
“I’m going to conduct research and gather information for the SOC and SCEW,” said Bennett, who explained [prior to leaving] that funding for the groups comes from major corporations as well as other NGOs. “I will be reporting to them on racism and environmental justice, which includes issues like companies emitting pollutants in ways that are discriminatory.”
Bennett, a former private investigator, said his report will then be forwarded to federal agencies.