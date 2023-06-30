As we report on today’s front page, Camden City Council and Kershaw County Council passed their respective budgets on Tuesday night for Fiscal Year 2024, which starts Saturday.
City council passed the city’s budget unanimously, while county council passed the county’s budget on a 5-1, vote with Vice Chair/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones voting against and Chairwoman Katie Guinn absent following her mother’s death two weeks ago. Despite some utility fee increases on the city’s side and a debate over American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the county side, we consider both budgets “clean.”
By that, we mean that while those city utility increases exist, they do not appear onerous and the reasons behind them seem sound. And, despite the ARPA debate, we believe a good solution was found to ensure that wastewater issues will be addressed while still enabling the funding of recreation upgrades, including the proposed Woodward Park transformation into a sports complex in Camden.
We were pleased to hear — at both council meetings — praise from all members for City Manager Jon Rorie and County Administrator Danny Templar and their staffs for their hard work on their respective budgets.
Even though he voted against the county budget, Jones was just as strong with his praise for Templar and county staffers as any other member of council. In fact, he said that if it hadn’t been for the recreation-tagged ARPA funds, he would have voted in favor of the budget, which he called one of the best he’s seen in his 17 years on council.
We may not agree with Jones regarding the ARPA funds, but we respect his decision to stick to his beliefs about this and casting his vote the way he did.
So, bravo to the staffs and councils for crafting and passing healthy budgets to get things done that will shape the city and the county for the good in the future.
COG movesWe’d also like to cheer council for approving the transmittal of a letter from Templar to the S.C. Department of Transportation expressing the county’s desire to fold all of its transportation planning under the Santee-Lynches Council of Governments (COG). For two decades, the county has been split between Santee-Lynches and the Central Midlands COG, which has never — not a single time — allocated funding for road improvements in the West Wateree area.
Templar’s letter is one of the last steps the county is taking to consolidate such planning with Santee-Lynches and get us out from under a cloud of Richland/Lexington favoritism for federal transportation dollars. And it won’t hurt that District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. is currently chairman of the Santee-Lynches COG’s board, and that Chairwoman Katie Guinn is a board member.
Hopefully, Elgin and Lugoff residents and business will see improvements in the near future.