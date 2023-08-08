(The following is a letter sent to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. by S.C. Press Association (SCPA) attorney Jay Bender regarding the use of video and still photography in the upcoming court proceedings concerning former president Donald Trump. The letter was made available to the press and public by the SCPA.)

On June 15, 2023, following the indictment of Donald J. Trump in the District Court for the Southern District of Florida, I wrote to urge a lifting of restrictions on audio and video coverage of that trial.