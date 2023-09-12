WEST COLUMBIA Ball security and defensive takeaways have been staples of the Brian Rimpf era at Camden High School. So, the Bulldog boss and his team are hoping Friday was just a blip on the radar rather than a developing trend.

Thanks in large part to three turnovers in the red zone and not being able to recover any of three Gray Collegiate Academy fumbles, the seventh-ranked Bulldogs saw their record evened at 2-2 following a 30-12 loss to the state’s second-ranked AA entry on Friday.