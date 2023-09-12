WEST COLUMBIA — Ball security and defensive takeaways have been staples of the Brian Rimpf era at Camden High School. So, the Bulldog boss and his team are hoping Friday was just a blip on the radar rather than a developing trend.
Thanks in large part to three turnovers in the red zone and not being able to recover any of three Gray Collegiate Academy fumbles, the seventh-ranked Bulldogs saw their record evened at 2-2 following a 30-12 loss to the state’s second-ranked AA entry on Friday.
In dropping its third game in as many meetings with the War Eagles, Camden lost virtually every meaningful statistical battle. The visitors were out-gained 372 to 252 in total yardage while running 39 offensive plays to the hosts’ 71. No statistic was more telling than the turnover margin as Camden had three as compared to GCA’s one giveaway.
For a team which turned the ball over 15 times in 13 games a season ago, the Dogs have lost the football eight times through four outings.
Rimpf got to the core of the situation after meeting with his team which kicks off a five-game homestand Friday against A.C. Flora at Zemp Stadium.
“That’s more mistakes in one game than I can remember us having in years. I’m trying to think of the last time we had that many mistakes that were really unforced errors,” he said. “We had three turnovers in the red zone; those are usually touchdowns for us. I know they fumbled the ball, at least, three times tonight and we didn’t recover any of them.
“Things we usually come up with and plays which we normally make, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s frustrating to have those, especially against a good team.”
Friday’s game, the second at GCA’s new on-campus stadium, may have been the final one against a South Carolina team during the regular season for Adam Holmes’ troops which are expected to receive forfeits from their five colleagues in Region 4-AA. The War Eagles are hurriedly trying to line up games and will head to Washington, D.C., this Friday to meet national power St. John’s College before facing teams from Georgia and Florida before the state playoffs commence in November.
On this night, the War Eagles altered their offensive game scheme as they used the passing attack as a second option. Instead, led by tailback D.J. Montgomery’s 122 yards on 32 carries, the hosts rushed for 226 yard on 26 carries. Up top, the quarterback duo of sophomore Tyler Waller and Dre’ Dopson threw for 164 yards as they combined to complete 13 of their 18 aerials for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were very patient and consistent,” Rimpf said of the GCA offense. “We thought they were going to try and throw stuff down the field, a lot. They didn’t do that hardly at all. Instead, they tried to get to the edges. They had very consistent, long drives. You have to give them credit. They did a great job and we just weren’t good enough.”
Camden, for its past, had just 17 running plays with quarterback Grayson White and tailback Averee Hickmon having 23 yards each on 10 and seven carries, respectively. White completed 14 of his 22 passes for 206 yards with a scoring toss to wide out Aidan Heriot who celebrated his return to the lineup by making six catches for 129 yards.
Camden saw a chance to reach the scoreboard first on the opening possession in which the guests marched from the GCA 49 — following a 40-yard Jo Jo Crim kickoff return — only for the drive to fizzle out after traveling to the five. A 28-yard field goal try sailed wide right as GCA survived that threat.
Camden had a second golden scoring chance when a bad snap on a GCA punt formation following as three and out series was recovered by Camden’s Wilson Nash at the War Eagles’ 15. One snap later, Gray’s Zion Job picked off a pass in the end zone as the guests came up empty after being inside the red zone for the second time in as many offensive series.
Setting up shop from their own nine, the hosts embarked on a 12-play march to the CHS 19. After a holding call set up a third and 19 from the 31, Waller dropped back to pass and was blindsided by Shiver Huggins with the hit leading to a floating duck which CHS linebacker Tyrin Macklin plucked out of the air at his own 25 and returned the pick 55 yards to the GCA 15 only for an illegal block pushing the ball back to the 30.
On third and 10 from that spot, on the first play of the second quarter, White hit Jaquarius Mayrant along the line of scrimmage with a pass which he took to the 17. On the next play, Heriot beat his defender as White lofted a ball which the 6-foot-2 wide out caught and tapped both feet in the end zone for the game’s first score at the 11:40 mark of the second stanza. After some confusion on the PAT kick, GCA blocked Max Ford’s boot to keep the deficit at six.
After being held in check on their first two series, the War Eagles played keepaway on their third which started from their 20.
Keeping the ball on the ground for 14 of the 16 snaps, the hosts used a 19-yard Montgomery carry to midfield and converted on a pair of third down calls with the second of those coming on a nine-yard Montgomery carry to the 12. On second down from the nine, Waller spotted Blaine Redmond out of the backfield with H-back crashing over a defender and getting into the end zone with 4:26 showing on the clock. Montgomery ran in the two-point conversion capping the exhausting series which lasted more than seven minutes.
After White’s quick-kick to the GCA 24 on a series in which the Dogs jumped offsides on a fourth and inches from the 45, the War Eagle offense took over with 76 yards to traverse with 2:10 showing on the first half clock.
Unhurriedly, the hosts used the running game along with the passing game to march down the field with Waller finding Jamarious Lockett with a 26-yard third down pass to the CHS 38 with under 45 seconds before intermission. With the scoreboard inadvertently listing a second down play as a third down, the Dogs called time out with 19.7 seconds left, thinking it would set up a defense for a fourth and 12 play. Instead, the scoreboard was incorrect as Waller found Zai Offord with a 24-yard strike to the 16. Two snaps later, the same pair hooked up on a scoring pass with a streaking Offord getting both feet inbounds for the touchdown with 3.4 ticks left in the opening half. The extra point was true as GCA carries a 15-6 lead into the locker room at the break.
Later, Rimpf fell on the sword for giving GCA additional time on the drive.
“I blame myself for that,” said the seventh-year CHS boss. “I called a time out. (The officials) said it was third down and I called a time out. Then, they said, ‘No. That was second down.’ I told them that, then, I didn’t want the time out. They called it anyways which gave them enough time to complete that (24-yard pass.)
“I’ll take responsibility for that one. Obviously, it shouldn’t have happened. Obviously, I shouldn’t have called that time out. It was tough giving up that score, especially since we thought it was out of bounds. We’ll look at the tape. It was a good play by them.”
With a two-score lead, the War Eagles added to it when they opened the second half by marching 65 yards on 16 snaps. The drive was kept alive when Waller spotted Redmond on a 16-yard pass to the CHS 28 on a third and 10 call. Keeping its offense on the field on a fourth and four from the 10, CGA forced the dogs to jump in the neutral zone to get a first down at the five. On the 16th play, Montgomery crashed in from the three for the 22-6 lead with 4:35 left in the third following a drive which ate up more than seven minutes of game time.
The Dogs’ comeback bids slowly went by the wayside from there.
On their next series after Montgomery’s score, things started promising with White hitting Heriot with a 37-yard strike to the GCA 34. The same duo hooked up on completions of 15 and six yards, setting up a second and four from the nine. A lost fumble on the next snap turned the ball over to the hosts who punted back to Camden at the Dogs’ 41 with 33 seconds left in the third.
Using a 15-yard personal foul call against the War Eagles, CHS was awarded a first down t the GCA 23. A nine-yard White to Mayrant pass set up a second and one from the three only for another lost fumble to end that threat.
The War Eagles would up the ante to 22 points, traveling 39 yards on eight plays after their defense held the Dogs on downs. Waller did the honors this time plunging over from a yard out and with 3:35 showing on the game clock, the hosts had put this one away at 30-6.
Camden would find the end zone for the second time on a 64-yard series with Heriot’s 53-yard catch and run giving the guests a first down at the GCA six. White did the rest with a pair of three-yard carries, the second of which resulted in a touchdown with 2:15 remaining to play. An incompletion for the two-point conversion kept it a 30-12 game.
After having kept the ball on the ground a season-low 17 times, Rimpf said the Dogs thought they could best exploit the GCA defense by throwing the ball.
“We felt like we were better passing the ball than we were running it,” he said. “Obviously, when we got down a couple scores in the fourth quarter, we had to throw it more. We thought we could complete passes and that we had advantages in the passing game. They had a good pass rush. We just didn’t make enough plays.”
After scoring one-sided routs in the season’s first two games, the dogs have been outscored by a combined 85-33 the past two weeks. Rimpf said an offense which returned seven starters needs to get back on track.
“We have to figure out in practice what we have to do to get points on the board,” he said. “The last two weeks, we haven’t scored enough points. We scored over 40 points the first two games and the offense scored five touchdowns in each of the first two games.
“We have to figure what we’re not doing well enough, whether it’s up front, on the perimeter or in the backfield. Whatever it is, we have to work on it this week in practice.”
Bulldogs bites: For the second time in a row, Camden is off to a 2-2 start heading to meet A.C. Flora, which defeated the Dogs last year in Columbia … The Bulldogs’ longest running play of the night was a 16-yard White carry late in the first half. The next were runs of six yards each from both White and Hickmon … GCA’s longest run of the evening was supplied by Montgomery on a 19-yard carry. He also had an 86-yard scoring jaunt called back by a holding call … Camden was outgained, 256-88, in a first half in which the guests had 16 snaps to the War Eagles’ having 39 snaps … Camden’s quest for a 700th win in program history continues to be stuck on 699.