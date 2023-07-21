Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies responded to a Three Branches Road, Lugoff residence on July 10 to a report of a burglary and assault in progress.
According to a KCSO report, deputies arrived to find the victim on the front porch armed with a machete. The man’s stepdaughter translated for him as he did not speak English. Through her, the man said he was sitting in his vehicle in front of the house when a masked man opened his car door and put a knife to his chest area. The victim said he was able to push the knife away and a brief scuffle ensued, during which his hand and shoulder area were cut. He also reportedly had about 8 to 12 inches of scratching on his rib cage, purportedly caused by the suspect grabbing at him.
The man said that after the initial confrontation, he managed to run toward the front door of the house with the masked suspect following him. Although it was unclear if they fought again at the door, the victim was able to close it and told deputies the suspect began kicking and beating on the door after he closed it. He said he told the children to hide, which is when his stepdaughter called 911.
The man said he had seen a car drive by his house slowly and that, shortly afterward, the suspect approached his vehicle from a wooded area off to the left of his house.
The man also mentioned how the mother’s previous boyfriend was murdered just the week before in Richland County while inside of a vehicle and that he was involved with “purchasing sex from a fake company that was involved in trafficking girls.”
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
On July 12, deputies were notified of shots being fired from a vehicle at another vehicle on U.S. 1 South in the Elgin area near Chestnut Road. The deputies met with an alleged victim at Elgin Town Hall who said he had been following a female friend’s vehicle home when a silver SUV — possibly an Audi or BMW — come speeding up behind them. He said the SUV was able to get between his truck and the woman’s vehicle before making a wide right turn into the Smyrna Market and then back on again getting behind his truck. The driver of the SUV began shooting at the man’s vehicle as he turned onto Chestnut Road. The suspect then shot at him again as they returned to U.S. 1. The man then decided to go to town hall, while the suspect continued following the woman’s vehicle. He said he called the woman and found out from her that the suspect is allegedly her ex-boyfriend. Deputies observed two bullet holes in the victim’s tailgate.
A deputy responded to a Cassatt Road residence on July 11 where a man told them that someone fired shots onto his property and threatened to kill him. The man told the deputy that he was shooting his .22 rifle at some targets he had set up in the back yard of his home, which is well off the road, something he said he does routinely. While he was firing, he heard three shots he had not fired, coming through the trees. He walked up his driveway and saw two male subjects — one reportedly with long red hair — on small motor bikes about 100 yards from him. He said they started yelling at him, threatening to shoot and kill him. He told the deputy he went inside to retrieve a different gun, but by the time he came out, the subjects were gone. The reporting deputy went to the area where the man said the bike-riders had been, and found three 9mm shell casings on the driveway … about 100 yards away from the home.
Deputies arrested a 53-year-old county woman for second-degree domestic violence after dispatchers received a call from a young boy stating his grandmother was hitting his grandfather with a stick on July 9. When deputies arrived on the scene, they met with the alleged victim and several other family members, including the boy. Inside, deputies spoke with the woman, advising her she was under arrest. There had reportedly been a verbal argument between the husband and wife, leading to the alleged assault that allegedly involved the woman striking her husband in the head with a white metal stick or pole. Deputies reported seeing a laceration behind the man’s left ear with fresh blood. She was later released on a $4,000 personal recognizance bond.
Someone removed the back window to a home on Dogwood Lane in the Cassatt area in order to enter the otherwise boarded up and locked residence on or before July 15. A woman whose late mother owned the home went inside to find it in disarray and noted that a number of tote bags and suitcases appeared to be missing. A neighbor apparently caught an apparently female burglar on video that showed the suspect carrying items from the home to a pile they had made. When the victim and deputy walked through the backyard, they found a hole in the fence as well as bags and containers strewn along a trail behind the home. The trail ended at what is believed to be a property where the supposed victim lives.
Between the afternoon of July 7 and July 10, someone apparently pulled up sections of chain-linked fending at a U.S. 601 South business in Lugoff and broke into two travel trailers and two storage containers in order to steal approximately $18,000 worth of items. The items were reportedly stolen from the travel trailers. They also reportedly stole a large container of aluminum tubing and 20 55-gallon barrels. Deputies investigating the scene reported finding tire marks near the fence and around a rear field behind the fence, and a “clearly visible” track going up the back hill of the property where the thieves entered and exited the property.
Someone entered a Cassidy Road, east Camden home and stole $3,000 worth of clothing and a tan 9mm gun. The thieves also reportedly ate some food, moved pill bottles from the bathroom, threw other clothes and items on the floor, went through all the cabinets, and went through the victim’s landlord’s locked storage shed.
Somebody stole two companion name plates, 47 bronze vases, two corner markers, and a single name plate from Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Kershaw County during the overnight hours of July 11. The items were taken from multiple grave plots, and totaled just more than $25,000.
Someone stole a 9mm pistol from the center console of a vehicle parked on Pine Valley Road in Elgin on or before July 10, which is in the same area as several other vehicle break-ins reported several days earlier.
A man allegedly stole a white 2016 Kia Optima from a dealership on U.S. 601 South in Lugoff on July 11 after arguing with the dealer about insurance for the car. The man reportedly left in the vehicle toward I-20.
Sometime between July 6 and 10, someone stole a green trailer with an orange deck from an enclosure with a chain link fence on Beulah Church Road near Camden.
On July 10, a Richland County man reported that he had left his grey 2013 Infiniti G37 at a Watts Hill Road, Elgin address and when he returned it was gone.
A man reported on July 11 that an employee at a U.S. 1 South, Lugoff business pulled a gun on him during an argument and threatened to harm him.
Deputies recovered a stolen U-Haul box truck from a Hasty Road, Camden-area residence on July 11.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, emergency protective custody of a child, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, forgery, harassment, incorrigible, larceny (including of a motor vehicle), malicious injury to property, public disorderly conduct, runaway, scam, shoplifting, suicide attempt/threat, and use of vehicle without permission.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.