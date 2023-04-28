Editor’s Note: Tuesday’s recap of the entire Camden Burials project did not provide a full review of perhaps the most important part of the three-day event — the ceremony at the Battle of Camden site where 13 members of the “Camden 14” were honored by elected and other government officials from four nations and three U.S. states, as well as the public from across the Southeast and the nation. As the paper of record for Kershaw County, the Chronicle-Independent wanted to provide a more in-depth, accurate report of the ceremony so that it may be remembered for generations to come.
Despite thousands of people on hand, the woods at the Camden Battlefield and Longleaf Pine Preserve were quiet.
That silence was broken by the call of “Forward, march!” from the head of a long line of reenactors in period uniforms and clothing. The order was followed by the roll of a drum as they entered the Battle Camden site for April 22’s battlefield honor ceremony for 13 of the “Camden 14.”
Once they were in place, S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust (SCBPT) CEO Doug Bostick, the head organizer of the Camden Burials project, reminded everyone what he had said about that day’s weather forecast the night before at the beginning of a concert featuring Fort Jackson’s 282nd Army Band.
“You remember, I told you that today’s Earth Day and that God and Mother Nature were going to work together to work this out,” Bostick said. “And they did their job, so now the Army is going to do their job.”
That job was to bring horse-drawn caissons to the battle site and the 13 soldiers’ caskets onto the battlefield.
The caskets contained the remains of 12 Continental soldiers and one Scottish Fraser Highlander. The 14th soldier, believed to be a North Carolinian loyal to the British, was not included in the ceremony. Preliminary forensic work appears to show that he is at least of Native American descent, so talks are ongoing with the Catawba Nation and Lumbee tribe for his inclusion in a national cemetery to be created at the battleground.
An Army band and guard came onto the field, the caissons following behind. The caissons stopped on Flat Rock Road alongside the ceremony ground to be carried onto the battlefield by members of the U.S. Army, led by Ft. Jackson Chaplain Col. John S. “Steve” Peck, as the band played “Amazing Grace” and other somber music. First, the Continental caskets, draped with American flags, were placed on wooden stands, two at a time. Each set of four soldiers placed the caskets on their stands and then removed the American flags, holding them stretched out, aloft and slightly to one side of the caskets as they awaited the arrival of the Fraser Highlander.
As his casket had been in each other instance of being moved, six members of the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the Highlander’s casket up on their shoulders, arms wrapped around each others’ backs, with their free hand steadying the casket. A seventh regimental officer followed behind. They moved at a slow, step-by-step pace to bring the casket to its lone spot at the right end of the line of caskets.
Officials on a raised platform — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, British Consul General Rachel Galloway, Bostick, South Carolina U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, and the SCPBT’s Rick Wise — either saluted or placed their hands over their hearts in respect to all the soldiers, including the Highlander. While the American soldiers kept the American flags aloft, the Scotsmen left the British flag draped on its casket and left the field until later in the ceremony.
Col. Peck then joined those on the stage from which he would later provide the ceremony’s invocation.
“South Carolina is a very special place for more reasons that I have time to enumerate,” Bostick said in introducing McMaster. “We have a special governor with a special vision for our state. Being a professional historian, I’m delighted that our governor is a ‘history guy.’ ”
McMaster spoke briefly, saying that as the soldiers were brought to the field, he did not know whether he should cry or pray.
“There are some people who probably did a little of both,” he said, and then welcomed all in attendance and thanked all those who had a hand in creating the event. “The more I learn about our nation’s history, the more proud I am of South Carolina’s dramatic role in it. These ceremonies will not only instruct us of the virtually insurmountable challenges and burdens our people faced and overcame in securing their liberty and ours. Their goal was to create a new nation of freedom and liberty. Ours is to strengthen it, preserve it, protect it and defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
In comparison, McMaster said, our current responsibilities are lighter than theirs were two and a half centuries ago.
“So let us take these moments to rededicate ourselves to securing the light of liberty in our land, understanding that if we fail, untold consequences will echo throughout the ages,” he said.
Peck then gave the invocation, reading from the Common Book of Prayer, which he said was first published in 1662 and likely still used by both the British and Continentals in the 1770s, and, therefore, the “English would be a little old.”
Following the invocation, McMaster moved off the stage to join those in the front center seat, to be counted among the honorary pallbearers for a special moment in the ceremony. Once he was seated, a 21-gun salute took place, followed by a lone bugler playing Taps and the overhead pass of three Apache helicopters.
Over the course of the next 10 minutes or so, as patriotic music played, the soldiers holding the U.S. flags began to fold them into the oft-seen triangles seen at funerals. Twelve flag bearers formed a line in front of the honorary pallbearers and the remaining U.S. soldiers retired from the field.
The flag bearers then presented the flags to the honorary pallbearers, starting with McMaster. The other honorary pallbearers were Delaware Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, Maryland Brigadier Gen. Joseph D. Reale, S.C. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Todd McCaffrey, S.C. Adj. Gen. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Historic Camden Board Chair Martha Clarke, SCBPT Board of Directors President Steve Osborne, American Battlefield Trust President Emeritus O. James Lighthizer, Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, Kershaw County Council Chairwoman Katie Guinn, S.C. American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission Chairman Charles Baxley of Camden, and Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Karen Durham-Aguilera. Each appeared visibly moved to receive the honors, in some cases wiping away tears.
As a bagpipe played, the seven Scottish regimentals returned to the Highlander’s casket. Six of them folded the British flag into its own special triangle, which was then carried by the seventh member to British Embassy assistant military attaché Col. Alcuin Johnson.
Following the presentation of the flags, Bostick introduced Congressman Norman, who said he was honored to be at such a historic event on such a historic date at such a historic place.
“How could you not be moved by these caskets? How can you not be moved by the flags? How can you not be moved when the helicopters flew over?” Norman asked. “All I can say is ‘wow’ and thank each and every one of you for making this possible. This is truly an historic event.”
Norman then introduced Secretary McCaffrey, noting McCaffrey’s more than 34 years of service in the military, retiring as a general and the chief of staff of the U.S. Army’s Africa Command. As McCaffrey came forward, Norman presented him with a U.S. Congressional Coin.
“Two hundred and forty-three years ago, men from two armies — one an established world power, the other a volunteer force of a fledgling democracy — met and did battle on these grounds,” McCaffrey began. “Nearly a thousand men were casualties in this place, but today, centuries later, we gather to recognize, memorialize, and reinter their earthly remains of 13 of the 14 found hastily buried in this dirt. The fact that 12 are Continental soldiers and two fought for Great Britain is no longer of great significance. What is important, however, is their commitment to their service which we honor with this service today.”
McCaffrey said such service and sacrifice is a hallmark of the American military, stretching from the Revolutionary War to World War II and beyond.
“Those who fell here more than two centuries ago for causes greater than themselves would have no way of anticipating the outcome of their efforts would result in the rise of two of the greatest nations on Earth, once revolutionary enemies, now inseparable allies,” he said.
McCaffrey went on to speak of South Carolina’s commitment to and recognition of its own veterans, adding that the SCBPT’s and American Battlefield Trust’s work continues to highlight the “critical role” South Carolina played in the American Revolution. He also said that like the British and American soldiers who committed their lives to their respective causes, so do today’s American soldiers and their British allies.
Next, Bostic acknowledged that French and German soldiers had also participated in the Battle of Camden and introduced one French military and two German military representatives to the audience.
He then introduced Galloway, the British Consul, who reminded the audience of the strong relationship between the UK and South Carolina — one she said is “vibrant” and “looks to the future” — and thanked all the armed forces present at the battlefield ceremony, including the S.C. Army National Guard, U.S. Army, and 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment from Scotland.
Galloway thanked them for their service to their respective countries, as well as the SCBPT for inviting her to be a part of the ceremony.
“It’s an honor and it is a privilege to be here at this as His Majesty’s representative in the southeastern United States,” Galloway said. “It’s also personally important to me to be here. Throughout my career, I’ve served alongside the United Kingdom, the United States, and other NATO forces. In Afghanistan, I saw first hand their courage and dedication as they fought shoulder to shoulder in the response to 9/11. In North Macedonia, it was an immense honor to see military and government partners work so closely to strengthen the NATO alliance with North Macedonia’s accession as the 30th member state. During all of this, I have witnessed the danger our servicemen and women put themselves in to ensure the security of our countries. I know the sacrifices they’ve made to defend democracy and the rule of law around the world.
“The United States matters to the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom matters to the United States. Even though we are here at a place of conflict between us, nowhere is more powerful in illustrating the deep and enduring connection between our servicemen and women, who train together, fight together, and die together. From conflict came unity.
“The wounds of the Battle of Camden, of the Revolutionary War, have long since healed and our two nations are trusted friends and allies. The special relationship embedded in everything that we do together will continue to be vital to international peace and security in the many political, economic and cultural opportunities that are able to flourish because of that security.”
Galloway, in a slight moment of humor, said that the audience “may be aware” that Britain is preparing for the coronation of its new king, Charles III.
“This moment gives us the opportunity to reflect on our past. This place where we stand today is part of that past, and the Revolutionary War is a seminal part of our shared history with America. I want to personally thank the Camden Burials Project and everyone involved for the full military honors afforded to this British soldier. The respectful reinternment of soldiers, of whatever loyalty and from whatever era of history, is so important. Soldiers killed in battle deserve to be laid to rest with dignity. Today, we can say that we have done this for these soldiers, these men and boys, who stood here centuries before us. We honor the ultimate sacrifice they have made for both the old nation and the new,” Galloway concluded.
Following her comments, Bostick took a moment to recognize the presence of representatives from the National Guard of South Carolina, Maryland and Delaware, whose predecessors were among the Continentals who fought at the Battle of Camden, as being among the honorary pallbearers.
Bostick then introduced the final speaker for the afternoon, Rick Wise, a SCBPT historian who said he wanted to pay tribute to the Camden 14.
“Please bear with me; they’ve waited over 242 years for this moment,” Wise began. “Before you, in these simple wooden coffins — oh, by the way, the wood these coffins are crafted from were up to 60 to 80 years old at the time of the battle — hold the mortal remains of soldiers of the American Revolution. Throughout history, soldiers have endured and shared the hardships of service: heat and cold, rain — thankfully, it didn’t rain on us today — biting insects, boredom and terror, hunger and thirst and, in the extreme, like for these before you, blood, pain and death on a field of battle.”
Wise said soldiers have certain characteristics inherent to those who serve in uniform: a collective and individual commitment and dedication to duty; faith, comradeship and loyalty; and — also in the extreme, he said — the willingness to sacrifice for friends and country.
“These men and boys — but they’re boys only in age — were and are soldiers, and today we gather to acknowledge and honor their service and sacrifice with the dignity that fate denied them over 242 years ago. Fate brought these soldiers here so far from home and fate determined that they would remain here in this hallowed ground of this pine forest in shallow, unmarked graves to face eternity. Before us, the soldiers in these coffins are just some of the casualties from the Battle of Camden,” Wise said.
He said the number of casualties is an “accounting, a box score” of war, and allows for an assessment of the battle’s outcome that, Wise warned, loses sight of the humanity the numbers reflect.
“Statistics are numbers without life or breath,” he said. “These 13 soldiers are not statistics. They lie before us not as an excerpt of history, but they are tangible and real. They represent the other 400-plus soldiers spread across this hallowed ground hidden and unknown to us under a few inches of earth in unmarked graves. Such a number is hard for our human minds to imagine and process. But you can visualize those who remain here. Look at the vast expanse of tall pine trees to your front. Each one of those trees represents a soldier in an unmarked grave on this battlefield. They symbolize the scope of loss experienced on both sides here.”
Wise said that among the 13 soldiers being honored that Saturday afternoon, the Fraser Highlander was likely a non-commissioned officer, or NCO, of the 71st Regiment that British Gen. Charles Cornwallis committed late in the battle to seal their victory.
“But fate is a fickle thing. This soldier likely fell to the final organized resistance of the 1st Maryland Brigade. Bitter fate it was to fall so close to final victory,” Wise said, but noted that the Highlander’s grave was deeper and his body “perfectly laid out” in the grave. “One can envision soldiers with the 71st Regiment gathered around the grave in the early morning mist, the smell of gunpowder still pungent in the air, their heads bowed, giving final respects to a leader, a brother in arms, and a friend…. For those interred in these hallowed grounds, both of our nation and for those who fought for king and country, we wish them to know that time has healed these wounds from long ago. America is no longer divided between Patriots and Loyalists, but is one nation, and Great Britain is our staunch ally.”
Of the 12 Continental soldiers, who were likely from the Maryland, Delaware and/or North Carolina lines, Wise said nine of them were identified as such due to the presence of fired British musket balls with their remains. More specifically, Wise said:
● Two bodies — one of a man over 40 years of age, the other likely in his late 30s — were found in the northwest portion of the field close to escaping the battle. The younger man was found with some rounds of his own ammunition and the tip of a bayonet scabbard … and the British musket ball that killed him.
● About 300 yards south of the ceremony site, and under the command of Baron Johann de Kalb, Continentals from Maryland and Delaware fought against the British. One grave there held the remains of two soldiers, each more than 20 years old. Another held three remains, all teenagers, one of whom was just 15 years old.
● On the east side, one grave held five more Continental soldiers, likely from the 1st Maryland Brigade, but possibly from North Carolina. Two were teenagers, 16 to 19 years old, bringing that total to five; two others likely in their 20s; and an older man, perhaps 40, perhaps their sergeant.
Of the teenagers Wise said, “These boys, fighting as men on a field of battle, far from home and their mothers, died together. They made a sacrifice that would not earn liberty for themselves, but for others. Boys. Young men. Soldiers.”
Wise also revealed that it was likely captured Continental soldiers were among those who dug the graves for their own comrades. Meanwhile, he said the sacrifices of those who died likely allowed many others to escape the field, at least some of whom would go on to other battles at Cowpens, Guilford Courthouse, Ninety-Six, Eutaw Springs, and Hobkirk Hill back in Camden, which took place on Tuesday, 242 years ago on April 25, 1781.
“Those who fought for independence in the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution included those soldiers who fell at Camden. They provided the decisive resistance from 1780 to 1782 that won the liberty and independence of our great nation. And, now, fate intervened once more. The fate that brings us here is to honor these soldiers who fell in battle in these pine woods 242 years ago,” Wise said.
He added that the U.S. was not founded solely on its victories, but also by the perseverance and resilience shown after a loss like the Battle of Camden.
“To these soldiers we say fate has dictated that you will not be forgotten in an unmarked shallow grave, but you now, in marked graves, recognizable to all for the role you played represent the remembrance of all for whom fate has placed in this hallowed ground. God bless their souls, and may you rest in peace.
“Huzzah!”