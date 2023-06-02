The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation (KCSF) recently bestowed the 2023 Leonard Price Friend of Law Enforcement Award to Steve and Bonnie Smart. They received the award for their many years of service to the KCSF Board of Directors, having continually served since its founding 12 years ago.
During these last 12 years, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was faced with a severe ammunition shortage and the KCSF helped purchase not only ammunition used for training purposes, but bulletproof vests, a replacement K9 for one that had died, fund for school resource officers feeding children in Kershaw County schools, and training materials for the KCSO’s D.A.R.E. program.
Overall, the Smarts donated their time and resources to the progress of the KCSO and its deputies. They are considered to be not just huge supporters of the KCSO, but law enforcement in general.
“Steve and Bonne Smart have been the driving force behind the support of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office,” KCSF Board Chairman Benji Jackson said. “We take the time to thank the Smarts, Kershaw County citizens, for their unwavering dedication to all those in our own community who strongly support the men and women who serve and protect us.”
The KCSF established the Leonard Price Friend of Law Enforcement Award in 2012 to recognize Kershaw County citizens for their support of the sheriff’s office. It is named after the late Leonard Price, a former resident of the North Central area, who invested heavily in supporting law enforcement.
“Public support of law enforcement in Kershaw County is more important now than ever. Kershaw County residents have strongly supported the men and women of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. We want to thank and honor those citizens who have stepped up to help,” Jackson said.