Bonnie Smart (center) accepts the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation’s (KCSF) Leonard Price Friend of Law Enforcement Award from Board Chairman Benji Jackson on behalf of herself and her husband, Steve. With them are (from left) Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan; KCSF board members Ellery and Kimberly Thorpe, Cab Stitt, and Kris Elliott; and Kathy Stitt, daughter of Leonard Price.