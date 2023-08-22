Tuesday
Tuesday
Hammond at Camden (Girls golf — 4:30 p.m.); Cardinal Newman at Lugoff-Elgin (Girls Golf — 4:30 p.m.); Camden at Dreher (Girls tennis — 5 p.m.); Thomas Sumter Academy at North Central (Volleyball — 6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday
River Bluff at Camden (Girls tennis — 5 p.m.); Camden, Lugoff-Elgin at Blythewood (Swimming — 5 p.m.)
Thursday
Lugoff-Elgin at Sumter (Girls golf — 4:30 p.m.); Dreher at Camden (Girls tennis — 5 p.m.); North Central at Ben Lippen (Volleyball — 6:30 p.m.); Camden at A.C. Flora (Volleyball — 7 p.m.)
Friday
Lugoff-Elgin at Camden in Mid-Carolina Credit Union Kickoff Classic (FB — 7:30 p.m.); Northe Central at Hannah-Pamplico (FB — 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday
Camden, Lugoff-Elgin in Battle of Camden at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site (Cross Country — 8 a.m.)