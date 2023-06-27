The Camden High football program will hosts its fourth annual Battle of Camden 7-on-7 passing league tournament and Hogmen Challenge Wednesday at the school’s Bulldog Athletic Complex as well as at Zemp Stadium.
The varsity 7-on-7 tournament and Hogmen Challenge, a series of various tests for defensive and offensive linemen, will be staged at the practice fields at the Bulldog Athletic Complex beginning at 9:30 a.m. with 7-on-7 play followed by the Hogmen Challenge at 10:15 a.m. The junior varsity 7-on-7 tournament will be held at Zemp Stadium beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Eight schools are scheduled to compete in the 7-on-7 passing league tourney and Hogmen Challenge including North Central, A.C. Flora, Gilbert, Nation Ford, Northwestern, Richland Northeast, Sumter and host, Camden.
There will be four games in pool play in the 7-on-7 tournament before entering into the single elimination tournament. This will give each team a guaranteed five games. Lunch will be served after the fifth game in pool play. Seeding for the tournament will be based on overall record in pool play. Ties in overall record will be determined by: A) head-to-head, B) points differential, C) points allowed, D) points scored, E) performance against best common opponent.
Both the Battle of Camden 7-on-7 passing league tournaments and the Hogmen Challenge are free and open to the public.