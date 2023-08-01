Thanks for publishing column
I would like to thank you for publishing Mr. William Robinsons’ guest column. This man hit the nail on the head. His description of being taken from Africa is dead on. I have had people tell me that their own people sold them into slavery. Yes, some did but most of them were rounded up by the British and sold to us.
Why did we bring them here if they weren’t talented? They knew how to grow indigo and rice. And learned quickly to grow cotton. Their lives depended on it. They also learned how to build houses, commercial buildings and anything their slave owner wanted them to learn to do. Again, if they failed, they were punished grotesquely or were killed or sold away from their family. And if female slaves didn’t submit to their owners, the owners or managers the same happened.
These same slaves in the next generations first got their freedom, slowly working toward a better education and now to compete with the ancestors of the slave owners. This is the way it should be.
But think about this you neigh sayers. Us Anglos have hundreds of years of education under our belts. Just the fact that we are white gives us a leg up.
The slaves had a different kind of education. They were hunters and farmers. They did it better than the Anglos did. They have had (in our country) just 158 years to catch up because as slaves they couldn’t be educated. They were just worked until they died. I don’t have to tell you what slaves went through. Mr. Robinson did it so well.
Some of our politicians and members of our community are certainly “reluctant learners.” We have so many educated, smart, descendants of slaves. Every black or brown person you see on the street was probably the descendant of a slave. Some of them are doing so well but they still have the stigma of dark skin hanging over their heads.