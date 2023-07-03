From the caption of a photograph taken by former editor Martha Bruce
With flags flapping and parents clapping, youngsters who live in the Chesnut Hill subdivision off Black River Road set off for a pre-Fourth of July patriotic parade Tuesday evening.
In addition to the parade of bicycles, kiddie cars and strollers, neighbors enjoyed an ice cream social in anticipation of the holiday.
Cain announces retirement in 2003; School superintendent to step down after nine years
Kershaw County School District Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain will retire effective June 30, 2003.
The announcement came at Tuesday’s regular school board meeting at the district office in Camden.
Cain has been superintendent since 1994, when he came to Kershaw County from a school district in Alabama. The upcoming year will be his ninth with the district.
“I just felt like it was time for me to retire,” Cain said. “I’m starting what will be my 34th year. I’m not pursuing other job opportunities. I’m not resigning. I’m retiring.”
According to Cain, he reached the decision during the past few days.
“I’ve actually been taking it one year at a time,” he said. “We’ve had some good strategic plans, and our district has tried to accomplish some ambitious goals.
In the last few days, I decided it was time for me to retire.”
Cain said he announced his retirement a year in advance to give the school board time to find a successor. Cain said he will not be involved in that search.
“I wanted to make sure the board had ample time ... we feel like everything should be OK with one year of notice,” he said....
After retiring, Cain said he plans on returning to his home state of Alabama.
[Editor’s note: Cain passed away in Alabama in November 2012 at age 65.]
Countdown begins for move into new government center
The long-awaited move into the Kershaw County Government Center is set to take place the weekend of July 20, Kershaw County Administrator Bobby Boland told county council during a recent meeting.
All county government service officers will be moved from the Kershaw County Courthouse across the street into the new government center, formerly the Belk building. All court-related offices will remain in the courthouse.
Boland said the county has received moving boxes and is setting up a system so that movers will deliver each piece of furniture to the correct move.
He said the move will begin July 19, which is a Friday, and will continue through the weekend. He said he hopes county offices will be back up and running in time to continue serving the public the following Monday morning.
A new phone system will put into place over that weekend that will connect the government center to the courthouse.
Kershaw County Council authorized the administrator to spend $30,000 out of a recent bond issue to buy some additional furniture and fixtures that are still needed....
The original tentative move-in date for the government center was March 2001, nearly a year and a half ago.
Tych & Walker, a design-build firm out of Myrtle Beach began the design process more than two years ago, shortly after the county purchased the 50,000-square-foot building from Belk for $1.1 million to relieve overcrowding at the courthouse.
Closing the book; Turn of the Page locking up in August after 12 years of business
Kershaw County will lose its only bookstore when Turn of the Page closes its doors for the last time in mid-August
Owner Treva Warren said she and her husband, Gary, plan to close the store at that time, leaving them approximately two weeks to clear out unsold inventory by the end of August.
The Warrens purchased Turn of the Page in 1995 from previous owner Joe Hick, who opened the store in Springdale Plaza some 12 years ago. They moved the store to 1010 Broad St. one week after Christmas 2001. They had hoped to lower their overhead costs and benefit from a resurgent downtown business district.
“Unfortunately, even with slightly larger floor space, things didn’t work out that way,” said Warren.
For a dozen years, Turn of the Page has fed the reading appetites of Camden and Kershaw County. Warren’s philosophy has been variety over quantity, maintaining a wider selection of titles rather than more copies of fewer books.
They also had the ability to order books they didn’t have in stock.
“Customers have never been upset that we didn’t have a particular book on hand,” said Warren. “They were always very patient waiting for titled they’d ordered to come in.”
Turn of the Page’s selections have included a wide range reading material, from autobiographies to classics and best-sellers to books of local and regional interest.
“We’ve also been one of the few places where students have been able to find books on their reading lists,” said Warren.
Life won’t stop for the Warren family, which lives in Sumter. Warren’s husband is a district manager for SuperPetz, and they have five children ranging from elementary school age to graduate school.