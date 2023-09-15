Crestwood at North Central
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: CHS: 4-0; NC: 1-3
Series record: CHS leads, 1-0
Last meeting: CHS, 56-0, in 2022
Added attraction: Tonight marks Military Appreciation Night at North Central. All active and retired military personnel will be admitted free into the game.
The skinny: With six interceptions this season, NC safety Jordan Joe leads the state in that category and ranks 28 in the nation according to MaxPreps.com … The visiting Knights are ranked seventh in the state in this week’s AAA poll … NC junior offensive tackle Aiden Wiles registered seven pancakes blocks in last week’s loss to Keenan. On the defensive side, he led the Knights with a dozen tackles from his tackle post.