A different beast indeed.
It’s an old cliché that anything can and oftentimes does, happen in the postseason, see Kershaw County’s stirring run to its berth in last summer’s American Legion World Series as one example.
Facing a visiting Easley entry, which finished fourth in League 6 play, KC jumped to a 5-0 lead in Tuesday’s double-elimination Midlands Region bracket and then was forced to hold on for dear life while leaving American Legion Park with a 5-3 victory. The win was the 11th in 13 outings for the League 3 champions.
It also came on an evening in which they received another strong outing from starting pitcher Mason Williams while the second half of the batting order paced the winners by combing for five of their six hits.
Post 24 came into Camden having just four regular season and one first round playoff wins to show for its effort.
The guests pushed the defending Southeast Regional champs to the limit, having loaded the bases with two gone in the top of the seventh only for Post 17 reliever Ben Blackwell to get Easley cleanup hitter Cody Wilson to fly out to right field to end the threat and the game. KC head coach Stephen Carmon said such contests come with the territory at this time of the season when records and league standings mean little.
“They’re a good team,” the seventh-year Post 17 boss said of Easley. “They finished last in their league, but those guys are good.
“I just got done telling our team that, in the playoffs, it’s a little different animal. It doesn’t matter what seed they are or what their record is, you have to be ready to go. (Easley has) a really good team. I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t meet up with them again.”
The hosts built a 5-0 lead after having scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth frames before the Post 24 bats came alive in the final two frames.
In the top of the sixth, Easley leadoff man C.J. Martin reached on a walk before moving to third when Nolan Evatt doubled to deep center with one gone. Cody Wilson then delivered a two-run single to right to get the visitors on the board while ending Williams’ night in favor of former Lugoff-Elgin teammate Jay Bowling. Bowling, a righty in contrast to the southpaw Williams, stemmed the tide by getting a comebacker and then fanning Kaleb Wilson to end the inning.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 lefty, finished his stint allowing two runs on three in 5.1 innings of work. He also fanned three while allowing just one hit in his first five innings of work.
“It like coach (P-17 pitching coach Justin) Dorton said, it’s hard once you get toward the end of the game. It’s hard to get those final six or, those final three outs,” Carmon said. “You can’t take any plays off mentally. You have to stay focused and treat every guy like it’s a tie game.
“Mason did a great job. Then, we went to Jay (Bowling) and he did a great job.”
Carrying a 5-2 lead into the seventh and final frame, Bowling induced a pair of ground ball outs to Cobe Evans at shortstop before issuing a walk to Reid Smith which was followed by a Martin single to right which brought Carmon to the mound with Blackwell in tow.
Blackwell, whose mound start was pushed back to Wednesday, was greeted by a Cohl Harding single which scored Smith from third. Martin moved to third on the hit while Harding pulled in at second on the late throw to third. That brought Evatt, he of the deep double to center an inning earlier, to the plate. Rather than chance a possible game-tying hit, Carmon instructed Blackwell, a lefty, to issue an intentional pass to Evatt in favor of throwing to Wilson whose fly ball to right was tracked down by Riley Ward.
Carmon later said the decision to put Evatt on base free of charge was purely a match-up decision as was the call to bring him on in the middle of the seventh.
“They had a switch-hitter (Evatt) coming up there and we just liked Ben against (Wilson) a little better,” Carmon said. “(Evatt) had been hitting the ball well tonight. It worked out for us, which was good.”
Easley sent Trenton Green to the mound for the start and the left-hander worked around traffic on the base paths in the second before the 17ers got to him for the game’s first run in the third. Camden Watts drew a one-out walk, went to second on a wild pitch and then scored on a two-out flare over outstretched glove of a leaping shortstop Martin to score from second on the two-out hit.
Battery issues helped short-circuit the guests in the fourth as Patrick Daniels was hit by a Green offering with one gone before taking second on a wild pitch. Riley Ward was then hit with both he and Daniels moving into scoring position on another wild pitch. An Evans ground out to Martin plated Daniels with the second run while Ward made it 3-0, coming across on a passed ball.
The locals tacked on two more runs in the fifth as Aiden Stewart started the inning on the hill for Post 24.
John Rollings opened the inning with a leadoff single through the box and into center. He took second on a wild pitch. Carson Weathers then lined a one-out single to left and when the ball was misplayed, Rollings came around from second with the fourth run while Weathers landed on second with the hit and error. After stealing third, Rollings scored on a Daniels single to left for the 5-0 lead.
Rollings had two of the 17ers’ six hits. The hosts’ offense was the beneficiary of three hit batsmen, three walks, four wild pitches and two passed balls from Post 24.
“We didn’t play our best game, but our guys did good enough to win,” Carmon said. “At the end of the day, they got it done.”