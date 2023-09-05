A scholarship award with ties to Kershaw County was recently awarded to a senior at Richland County’s Ridgeview High School (RHS).
The 2023 Beverly Hayes-Brown Book Scholarship was awarded to RHS Deonna Glover. The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior entering their first year of college at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or technical school. Mrs. Hayes-Brown was a strong supporter of her community and believed all children should have access to a quality education. Her children, Dr. Camisha Hayes Williams and Damion Hayes, honor her memory by providing a one-time, non-renewable award, toward the purchase of books for an African American student meeting the scholarship’s criteria.