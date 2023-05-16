The Woolard Technology Center’s (WTC) Kershaw County Future Farmers of America (FFA) recently earned a Gold Emblem chapter for 2023. Gold emblem chapters are in the top 10% of their state and demonstrate involvement in their communities, commitment to leadership, and passion for agriculture. The WTC Kershaw County FFA will now advance to the national level and will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in November.
Meanwhile, WTC FFA member Alyson Mehm, earned a Proficiency Award in the area of Equine Science Placement.
Agricultural Proficiency awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Nationally, students can compete for awards in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members that are exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.
An equine science placement student works for an employer providing experiences in horse production, breeding, marketing, showing, and other aspects of the equine industry. Programs may also include the training and/or management of horses for activities such as, but not limited to, roping, racing, rodeo, show, riding lessons, and therapeutic horseback riding if horses are not owned but are managed by the member. Miniature horses are included in this proficiency area.
Participation in events in which equine are used but where activities do not involve the above may belong in other areas.