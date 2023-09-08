If I got rich, but not any more famous — that’s a joke, kids — there are places around the world I’d like to see. There are a few places I’d like to return to for a visit, such as Saipan, U.S. Commonwealth of the Mariana Islands, where I attended high school, and places like London, Paris, Rome, Athens and Cairo, Alaska and Japan we visited while we were living on Saipan.

However, there’s a whole bunch of places I’ve never seen that I’d like to check out. Note: While I have gone around the world — literally — once in my life, it was all in the Northern Hemisphere. I have never been south of the equator, so places on the bottom half of the world are definitely on my list.

