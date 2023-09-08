If I got rich, but not any more famous — that’s a joke, kids — there are places around the world I’d like to see. There are a few places I’d like to return to for a visit, such as Saipan, U.S. Commonwealth of the Mariana Islands, where I attended high school, and places like London, Paris, Rome, Athens and Cairo, Alaska and Japan we visited while we were living on Saipan.
However, there’s a whole bunch of places I’ve never seen that I’d like to check out. Note: While I have gone around the world — literally — once in my life, it was all in the Northern Hemisphere. I have never been south of the equator, so places on the bottom half of the world are definitely on my list.
1) Australia. I’ve been crazy about Australia for most of my life but, unlike my paternal grandparents, I’ve never been able to go.
Everything about the country fascinates me, from kangaroos and wallabies to its many cities. It’s our planet’s only continent-sized country, with a different climate, culture and tradition in every corner.
When most people I know talk about crossing a country, they usually mean east to west or the other way around — and certainly, Perth is on the other side (west) from the country than places like Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and the capital of Canberra (east). However, I just learned about a fairly fantastic-sounding train ride, 2,729 km or 1,851 miles long, from Darwin on the Timor Sea coast in the Northern Territory to Adelaide in South Australia. The Ghan Train, as it is known, is supposed to be a luxury ride through the middle of the country, from tropical greens, to red desert sands, and through mountains, with stops in Katherine, Alice Springs and Ghan, for which the train is named.
I could write an entire column about the possibilities, but there are some other spots on the globe I’d like to try.
2) Cape Town, South Africa. While I’ve visited the northern part of Africa (Cairo, which is also considered part of the Middle East), I’ve never been elsewhere on the continent. I want to check out Table Mountain, including its aerial cableway that allows for a 360-degree view.
The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront is a launching point to Robben Island and whale-watching tours — I love whales!
Boulders Beach, with the warm waters of False Bay sounds wonderful, and there’s supposed to be a colony of African Penguins. Wow!
Finally (and yet there’s more, I understand), I would want to go to Cape Point to catch what are considered to be some of the most amazing seascapes on the planet.
3) Motevideo, Uruguay. I lived in Guadalajara, Mexico for all of 1972, January to December. I was only 7, but I still have some memories, although they’re pretty dim now. Mexico — despite what some people might tell you — is part of North America, not Latin or South America, which is where I want to go.
So, one of the most interesting (and safest, according to the Backpacker Network) places to visit in South America is Montevideo in Uruguay, situated on the country’s southern shore along what is known as the Rio de la Plata.
It’s really a large expanse of water that is part of Samborombón Bay, which reaches westward to Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Located where it is, Montevideo offers good beachfronts, a food-centric culture, and a mix of Colonial-era and newer construction to feast the eyes.
It’s reportedly a large city — half the country’s population calls it home — but that means there’s lots to do: beaches, restaurants, markets, museums, a carnaval that lasts from the end of January to early March, and — let me go back to beaches — Punta del Este.
4) Amsterdam, Netherland. OK, this one is not south of the equator by any means, but it’s one of several European cities I didn’t get to visit back when I was a teenager and one that I’ve always felt a little connection to because of Anne Frank due to the Jewish side of my family.
So, as my father was able to do earlier this year, I very much want to visit the Anne Frank House where she, of course, hid before her family was discovered by the Nazis and sent to a concentration camp where she later died.
There’s far more to Amsterdam than that, of course.
While I tend to love impressionist art more than what came after, Vincent van Gogh is one of my favorite painters, so visiting anything connected to him would be great. I also want to ride the canals, see Holland’s famous flowers, and oh, so much more.
I could go on, but I’m running out of space. Here’s a suggestion for all of us dreaming about such places: Read about them!
