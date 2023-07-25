As Kershaw County Council (KCC) transitioned from a number of former members to new ones at the beginning of the year, we wondered if the proposal — now firmly in place — to remove an overall time limit from its meetings’ public comment periods would end up unnecessarily lengthening meetings.
While there have been a few meetings where so many people signed up for their five minutes of comment that this part of the meeting stretched beyond an hour, we’re now beginning to wonder if we shouldn’t have worried at least as much about each meeting’s overall agenda.
Take tonight’s KCC agenda, for example: About a dozen and a half items for discussion and/or action with almost 200 pages of supporting documentation.
One of several things about which we have agreed with Vice Chairman/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones over the years was the need to return to a full 12-month schedule of twice monthly meetings after several years of holding only monthly meetings during the latter six months of the year. That practice stemmed the idea that there was less to deal with after preparing each fiscal year’s budget. We believe there has always been simply too much for council to tackle to have nearly any month go by without two meetings.
Now we’re beginning to wonder if council meetings ought to be weekly. Several meetings earlier this year went beyond the three-hour mark; at least one went around four hours.
Some of that, again, was caused by the long public comment periods. As we have said before, we would never suggest getting rid of anyone’s right to free speech, including commenting at public meetings. However, part of the responsibility part of our First Amendment rights also falls on government bodies to keep meetings moving so that business gets done. We understand that’s a hard balance to make, but a line needs to be drawn somewhere or meetings could potentially end up going well into the early morning hours of the next day.
In any case, we were kind of stunned when we received tonight’s agenda packet and saw how much stuff was, well, stuffed into it. The agenda could easily take up the equivalent of two meetings, in our opinion and — unless all of them must be dealt with now — perhaps they should.
Yes, this is an unusual stance to take, but we’re trying to look at this from the public’s point of view.
Often, we have noticed, people leave meetings once the item they are most interested in has been dealt with by council. In some cases, we have noticed people who speak during public comment periods leaving as soon as they’ve spoken, not bothering to wait to see what council actually does later in the meeting. And we also see people leave as a meeting gets longer and longer.
Don’t get us wrong: Having open meetings is on the public bodies that hold them, while attending those meetings is on the public. The KCC can’t people attend meetings, and they have already taken steps to make them more accessible by live streaming them on Facebook and YouTube.
The only coinage, if you will, to attracting people to meetings — and having them attend an entire meeting — is time. Enough time to make sure matters get taken care more than superficially, but not so long that everyone is looking at their watches wondering when it will ever end.
All we can hope is that most of tonight’s items can be addressed appropriately but without bogging things down.
We’ve noticed one practice of one public body here that might be useful. The Health Services District of Kershaw County Board of Directors actually places the estimated time each agenda item should take, including any executive sessions, next to those agenda items. While those time limits are not mandatory (as far as we know), it provides a guide to board members.
While we would not want to make time limits mandatory, it might be nice for KCC members to know how long something should take and try to meet that so that we don’t end up with five-, six- or seven-hour meetings somewhere down the line.
At this point, we’re beginning to think that could happen someday.