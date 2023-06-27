You can thank childhood “trauma” for making me rather insectophobic. Crawling or flying, I can’t stand bugs.
It all started around age 10 when I woke up one night practically screaming for my father because a millipede was crawling up my bedroom wall just inches from me. At least I think it was millipede. Maybe it was a centipede. Either way, I hated it, and have hated bugs that crawl ever since.
(Years later, on Saipan, I refused to do the dishes because a huge army of ants had invaded the counter of the kitchen sink. My father told me just to wash them into the sink. No thanks! I was not touching those things — no way, no how! And I was a teenager by then. Saipan also had what we would call palmetto bugs that would make ours seem tiny in comparison.)
Sometime during the next couple of years, at the same house, I think, my father was growing beans and such in our suburban neighborhood outside of Washington, D.C. We had a shed that was placed up against the back of the house right under the kitchen window.
I should mention before I go further that we kept some potted plants on the roof of the shed so that they could be seen out that kitchen window.
My father asked me to get a tool — probably a trowel — out of the shed. I opened the shed door and immediately felt something plop on top of my head. Thinking it was just some soil from one of the planters, I reached up with and grabbed whatever it was off my then dirty-blonde hair.
Ouch!
I opened my hand and a huge black bee — probably a very dark-colored carpenter bee, but honestly, I don’t know — floated away. Luckily, I did not have a reaction to the sting.
Still, and as irrational as it may seem, that event caused me to add flying insects to my fear count. I probably have more problems with flying insects than crawling ones because they can swoop at you.
I hate swooping.
Anyway....
I give you this background from my childhood to tell you that I’ve been going through a bit of a nightmare lately.
Unless you’re a brand new reader, you’ll remember that I recently wrote about a very special trip I took back to the D.C. area near the end of May.
Within a week of coming back, my nightmare began.
Bedbugs.
Despite having dealt with them once before during my married years, it was far enough back that I didn’t realize what was going on at first.
Initially, I thought I’d been invaded by ladybugs. I’m not as afraid of them as other insects. They’re just too cute, although they can be annoying.
But, I was beginning to itch all over and started noticing red spots on me. I consulted with my ex and did some further investigating and — yup — bedbugs.
As you can imagine, I was not happy. It’s likely only because I’m beginning to reach my senior years that I’ve kept as calm about it as I have these past few weeks.
I say weeks only because I, admittedly, held off longer than I should have, and because my schedule can make it difficult to make appointments during most folks’ business hours.
So, for some time now, I’ve been sleeping on my downstairs couch — which is not the most comfortable way to sleep for an extended period of time.
Finally, however, I got an exterminator to check things out.
The good news is that the bedbugs were confined just to my bedroom. In fact, they were mostly just confined to my bed.
My new bed, I should have you know. I have such great timing, don’t I?
So, the room’s been treated, including the bed. I’ve run all my clothes and the bedding through commercial washers and dryers at high heat for both.
During the crisis, I made sure to keep clean clothes downstairs so they weren’t in the room. My computer’s in my bedroom, so I took showers at night before sleeping on the couch.
That didn’t necessarily stop my over-active imagination (i.e., insectophobia) to kick in and make me think I was being attacked again. That would send me into several fits of mild panic, turning on lights as I was trying to get to sleep, checking for bugs and checking myself for bites and finding ... nothing.
To be honest, even though the exterminator has done their job and assured me I should be fine, I think it’s going to be a while before I stop checking the bed every five minutes.
It is awfully nice to get back to sleeping in it, though. It’s far more comfortable than my last one and should help with my continued recovery from some back problems earlier this year.
Oh before I go further, I should mention that I don’t know precisely how the bedbugs got into my room. The family event my family and I were a part of provided us the opportunity to stay at a 5-star hotel. While I can’t rule out that they came from there, I’d like to think that wasn’t the case just because of the hotel’s reputation. It’s possible, though.
I do have another theory. Due to some items I took with me on the trip, I needed to check my bag, which was fine with me.
On the trip up, my elder son — who didn’t check his bag — and I took a direct flight, but when we returned, had to deal with a stopover in Charlotte.
I think on one of those two planes back, my luggage was contaminated by another piece of luggage. I’d be curious to know if anyone else on those two flights ended with bedbugs when they got back to wherever they were going. My son has had no problems since we got back.
In the meantime, I’ve probably learned more about bedbugs than I cared to; here’s some facts and other information you might be surprised to learn from the National Pest Management Association:
• Bedbugs can live anywhere, not just in hotels but anywhere humans go, from homes to schools to various modes of transportation and even movie theaters.
• Bedbugs don’t just live in the city. They’re found in all 50 states, with a relatively even 17, 20, 20 and 19% split between, respectively, the Northeast, Midwest, South and West. They’re just more prevalent in highly populated areas.
• They’re hardy little buggers. You can’t really starve them out (as I erroneously believed), so they linger for a long time before finding a human host. In fact, they are so hardy that they can survive temperatures as low as near freezing to 122 degrees.
• Bedbugs are “smart” in that they have an instinct for hiding by staying out of sight during the day, hiding in mattress crevices, box springs, baseboards, and behind electrical switch plates, picture frames and even wallpaper. They’re actually attracted by the carbon dioxide we breathe out as we sleep. Talk about nightmares!
• When they bite, you’re actually being anesthetized, which is why, if you’re already asleep, their bits don’t wake
you up.
You can bet I’m glad my nightmare is, hopefully, over.
