In 2022, the Celebrate Freedom Foundation (CFF) and Chesnee American Legion Post No. 48 made a request for students at the Kershaw County School District’s (KCDC) Woolard Technology Center (WTC) to paint an AH-1F Cobra helicopter. Funding for the project was approved in June, and the helicopter was moved to CFF hangers for airframe maintenance and repairs. The rotor was then removed for ease of transport and in order for the helicopter to fit inside the WTC building.
The Cobra “hand-off” to WTC took place Tuesday morning. The project is a collaboration between WTC auto collision repair, graphic communications and digital art and design students.