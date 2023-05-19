The Arts Center of Kershaw County is welcoming back Dick Goodwin’s Big Band to the Wood Auditorium for a special performance at 7 p.m. on June 10. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
“If you’ve ever seen a performance by the Big Band, you know it’s an experience,” Arts Center staff said. “Dick Goodwin is a talent of incredible range, having worked in virtually every idiom from jingle to opera, jazz band to orchestra. That mastery is present in the Big Band’s performances, where the set list is meticulously tailored to suit the audience.”
Dick Goodwin’s Big Band has been dazzling audiences with jazz performances for almost 50 years. The Big Band formed in 1973 when Goodwin was teaching at the University of Texas at Austin. The group followed him to Columbia later that same year when he was hired to start a doctoral program at the University of South Carolina (USC). Many of the original members are still performing with the group today, including its drummer.
When he’s not working with the band, Goodwin serves as a distinguished professor emeritus at the USC School of Music, and has had a long association with the S.C. Philharmonic through composing, arranging, occasionally conducting, and playing double bass and trumpet. Along with the Big Band, he continues to lead the Dick Goodwin Quintet, which has toured around the world. Goodwin also produced film scores, commercial, and albums at GEM Recordings.
Tickets for the June 10 concert are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 18 years of age.
For more information, visit the Arts Center’s website (www.artscenterkc.org) or call (803) 425-7676.