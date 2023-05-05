AAA Lower State champion Camden will take on Upper State champion D.W. Daniel in Saturday’s scheduled AAA state championship match to be played at 1 p.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis center.
The facility is located at 1300 Jennie O’Bryan Avenue in Florence.
The Camden vs. Daniel match will be played at the same time as the AA state title pairing between Oceanside Collegiate Academy and Academic Magnet. The 4A and 5A state final contests will take to the courts at 10 a.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the matches may be pushed back in time if not to a later date.
Tickets must be purchased online at Gofan.co. An individual ticket is good for each Saturday session. Cash will not be accepted at the gate and there will be no pass outs.
Tickets must be validated by a gate worker and spectators are advised not to validate tickets early and reminded that screenshots of tickets will not be accepted for entry into the tennis center.