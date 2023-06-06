Shark Hanlon has said he would dearly love to keep Camden teenager Taylor Kingsley in Ireland after her blockbuster entrance to Irish racing at Tramore on Friday evening.
The 17-year-old rider, whose father Arch is a jumps trainer in America, had her first ride in Ireland on the Hanlon-trained newcomer Chef D’Etat in the bumper and timed her challenge to perfection to score by a neck at 33-1.
Hanlon, of course, was the trainer who tempted Rachael Blackmore to turn professional and he thinks Kingsley has a bright future too.
He said: “She gave him a super ride. She came over to me last November and has had 11 rides. She’s ridden nine winners, so that will tell you what sort of rider she is. I’d love to have her around here the whole time. “She’s a great girl. Hopefully it won’t be her last winner in Ireland. That horse will be a star next year in America too — I think he’ll be a real good horse.”
Kingsley, who graduated from Camden High School last month, has eight wins from 11 starts on the flat in the United States starting with a victory in a National Steeplechase Association-sanctioned race at Callaway Gardens (Ga.) in the fall of 2018. Earlier this year, the Camden native rode Cibolian, trained by her father and former NSA leading jockey Arch Kingsley, to a win by a nose in the Camden Plate, the final race on the card at the 2023 Carolina Cup presented by Mullikin Law at the Springdale Race Course. The former two-sport letterwinner at Camden High also rode Cainudothetwist, owned and trained by her father, to victory in the training flat race at the NSA season-opening meet at Aiken.
Kingsley was delighted with her winning Irish debut. “It’s a dream come true. Shark was the man who masterminded it all. I haven’t been over long but I’ve loved it,” she said.
“My dad is a jumps trainer back home in South Carolina and I’ve just started to ride in races for him this season competitively. This was my ninth winner and it really is a dream come true.
“I came over and spent a month with Shark this winter and that was all to do with Cape Gentleman. Then Shark sold this horse to the same owners and he ended up giving me a spin around here. It’s huge thanks to him.”
Hanlon, who trained 2022 Eclipse Award winner and 2022 American Grand National champion Hewick, paid special tribute to the American owner of Chef D’Etat, Pierre Manigault, who bought Cape Gentleman to run in the Grand National at Aintree in April. He said Che D’etat is scheduled to have another bumper race in Ireland on June 28 and that Kingsley will, again, be scheduled to be in the saddle.
He said: “This is very special because he also owns Cape Gentleman who was hurt in the Grand National and came back out of the clinic only yesterday. Taylor’s father trains horses for Pierre in America and I sold this horse to Pierre only a couple of months ago. I think he’s a very good horse.”
Taylor Kingsley was to have arrived back in Camden today and as the assistant trainer for her father, was to travel with a string of their horses for races at Colonial Downs and Saratoga this summer.
