Mystery plant

Today’s Mystery Plant is Physalis angulate, also known as “Chinese lantern” or “Smooth ground cherry.”

 Photo by Linda Lee

In the magic garden, this little weed serves as a knee-high street light, towering above the crickets and toads on a late summer night. Along its branches are dangling lanterns, and these shine down, in a make-believe imaginary way, illuminating the ground for the little critters.

This plant is a member of the tomato family … which also includes potato (Irish, not sweet), nightshades, petunia, and garden brugmansias. This family (known as the Solanaceae) is a big one, with many thousands of tropical and temperate species. The family is well known as a source of many other edible species (eggplant, peppers) but there also some very poisonous members. I suppose that we could get into a discussion about tobacco being pretty poisonous at this point … but let’s just say that it, too, is a member of this plant family.