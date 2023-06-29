The Nature as Teacher Preserve for Education, 247 Chestnut Ferry Road in Camden, will offer A Night in Nature family camp out from 6 p.m. July 7 to 9 a.m. July 9. The camp out will include a night hike “owl prowl,” guided exploration, campfires, smores and all things camping. Families are invited to pitch a tent at the preserve and spend the night learning about nocturnal animals and playing games.
Everyone must sleep in a tent. No campers or “under the stars” camping permitted. Participants do not have to spend the night if they do not wish to; overnight camping is not required. Families who are camping are required to bring their own tent, sleeping bags, and overnight gear. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Suggested clothing includes closed toe shoes or hiking shoes, and long pants for protection. Please bring flashlights.
Smores sticks and supplies, and restroom toiletries will all be supplied, with restrooms open all night. There will also be games, breakfast from Bojangles, guided hikes and explorations, and story times.
The cost is $25 per person, or $114 per family of up to five people. For more information or to register by email, contact Director of Education Leoncia C. Cruz at Leoncic@clemson.edu or visit https://secure.touchnet.net/C20569_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=6201.